WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Michael McConnell, co-chair of Facebook's Oversight Board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you