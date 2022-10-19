BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
Guidepost Growth Equity, a leading growth equity firm, today announced the hiring of Nate Machado as Operating Partner, and Taylor Doherty and Reginald Seawright as Vice Presidents. Additionally, Steve Brown has been promoted to Vice President.
“We continue to strengthen our team at Guidepost, adding key talent as we execute on our commitment to form the best growth equity investment partnerships. We are thrilled to have Nate join as a Partner and bring Taylor, Reginald, and Steve into our senior team. This firm investment will serve our entrepreneurs and limited partners for years to come,” said Roshen Menon, General Partner, Guidepost Growth Equity.
“Adding Nate to the leadership team underscores our continued commitment to our entrepreneurs and our ability to drive value creation through our partnerships,” added Russ Pyle, General Partner.
At Guidepost, Nate leads the Value Creation Group which works closely with Guidepost entrepreneurs to provide functional, industry and stage relevant operational expertise and capabilities that portfolio companies can leverage to drive continued growth.
Previously, Nate was a Senior Operations Executive at Abry Partners, where he focused on enhancing portfolio company performance through operational improvement and due diligence. His former board involvement includes SiteLock, StackPath, illumifin, and Alvaria. Additionally, Nate was a consultant at Deloitte focusing on M&A and operational improvement and held operating roles at GE and Wayfair Inc. Nate received an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a B.S. from the United States Military Academy.
Reginald, Taylor, and Steve will focus on originating, evaluating, and managing growth equity investments within the application and infrastructure software and technology-enabled and data services sectors.
“Taylor and Reginald bring the right combination of investing and operational experience which has made Guidepost successful and will drive our continued growth,” said Chris Cavanagh, General Partner. “Over the last seven years, Steve has proven himself as an invaluable team member and key contributor on multiple investments,” added Gene Nogi, General Partner.
Before joining Guidepost, Reginald Seawright was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, working on various private equity and growth strategy projects across the U.S. and Europe. Reginald began his career at Siemens AG in Germany. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Cambridge and a B.S. in Business Administration from Friedrich-Alexander University in Nuremberg, Germany.
Taylor Doherty spent eight years in operating roles at digitally-native and eCommerce companies. He was an early employee of Harry’s, the men’s grooming brand, where he worked in operations and corporate development. He then co-founded Highfive Brands, which incubated, acquired, and operated brands on the Shopify platform. Taylor began his career at The Parthenon Group (now EY-Parthenon), a management consulting firm, where he was a member of the private equity practice. Taylor has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Economics from Duke University.
Steve Brown joined Guidepost in 2016. With seven years of growth equity investing experience, Steve has been actively involved with companies in the financial technology, enterprise software, infrastructure, cloud and application services sectors. At Guidepost, Steve’s portfolio involvement includes ActiveViam, Innovative Solutions, Mineral, Shibumi, and Traction on Demand (acquired by Salesforce). Steve has a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College.
About Guidepost Growth Equity
Guidepost Growth Equity (“Guidepost”) makes core growth equity investments in enterprise-focused technology companies. Since 2007, Guidepost has been partnering with entrepreneur-led companies utilizing technology to transform industries within the application and infrastructure software and technology-enabled and data services sectors. The Guidepost portfolio includes market-leading companies such as Atlas, dscout, Lucid, Mineral, OutSystems, Shibumi, and Tractive. The firm is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Guidepost, visit http://guidepostgrowth.com/.
