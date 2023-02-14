NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced its placement on the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule of approved vendors. Inclusion on the GSA Schedule makes Guidepost a preferred vendor, allowing federal agencies to contract directly with Guidepost for various investigative, security, and technology solutions without a lengthy procurement process.
"The opportunity to offer our services through the GSA Schedule is a testament to our strong track record of success working alongside and in the federal government," said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost. "Our team has served in key leadership roles throughout the government, including the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Defense, and Commerce, as well as the FBI, CIA, ATF, DEA, and other governmental agencies. Now, these government agencies will have streamlined access to Guidepost’s collective expertise.”
Through the GSA Schedule, Guidepost will be more easily available to assist federal agencies in solving their unique needs, including:
- Security system integration, design, management, and life cycle support
- Technical consulting services, such as feasibility studies, strategic planning, policy interpretation and support, and process analysis and development, among other tasks
- Background investigation services
"At Guidepost, we are well-positioned to provide the right type of expert guidance at all levels of government," said Guidepost Managing Director, Scot Rittenberg. "Guidepost is at the forefront of helping companies and private individuals solve some of their most challenging problems and mitigate risks. We look forward to expanding our footprint within federal agencies to provide them with that same level of service.”
Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit guidepostsolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005639/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA:
Rebecca Bender, Montieth & Company
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INTERNET LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES TECHNOLOGY WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL SECURITY HOMELAND SECURITY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT CONSULTING
SOURCE: Guidepost Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/14/2023 08:03 AM/DISC: 02/14/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005639/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.