Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, announced the expansion of its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Regulatory Compliance Practice. Led by Krista Tongring, senior managing director, the practice group has grown over the past year with the addition of several new multi-disciplinary team members. The DEA Regulatory Compliance Practice assists clients navigating the requirements of DEA regulations and minimizing financial and reputational risks that can arise from noncompliance. Clients include major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, health care solutions companies, pharmacies, hospital systems, and other DEA registrants.
“Under Krista’s direction and bolstered by a team of respected experts, our DEA Regulatory Compliance Practice continues to ensure our clients’ compliance with federal and state laws and regulations,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions. “In today’s environment, DEA registrants throughout the controlled substances supply chain must take proactive steps in their self-assessments and communications with government regulators. Guidepost is well-suited to help companies take the appropriate actions to meet any regulatory requirement.”
Recent additions to the Guidepost DEA Regulatory Compliance Practice include:
- Robert J. Bell, senior managing director, is the practice group’s most recent hire. Bell is a former senior executive with the DEA, with over 30 years of experience in federal, state, and local law enforcement. Bell last served as Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Chicago Division, where he led a staff of approximately 600 in 11 offices across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. He oversaw investigations into transnational organizations involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, and violence. He also led investigations and compliance programs relating to the diversion of legally produced controlled substance pharmaceuticals.
- Sarah Pechnick, senior director, joined Guidepost in 2022 and is an expert in pharmaceutical controlled substance investigations and regulatory compliance. Pechnick served with the DEA for more than 13 years, first as a diversion investigator, then as an instructor and course developer at the DEA Academy in Quantico, VA, staff coordinator of the Import/Export Section, and finally as lead staff coordinator/CSOS liaison within the Registration and Program Support Section.
- Debra Sandstrom,program manager, drug diversion specialist, arrived at Guidepost in 2022. Sandstrom is a veteran program analyst, manager, and certified paralegal. Prior to joining Guidepost, she spent almost two decades working within the Department of Justice and DEA, finishing her tenure as a program analyst in the DEA Office of Training, International and Personnel Recovery Training Section.
Additional Guidepost DEA Regulatory Compliance team members include:
- Krista Tongring,senior managing director, leads the Guidepost DEA Regulatory Compliance practice and oversees a variety of compliance engagements, monitorships, and investigatory matters. Tongring’s client base includes an extensive array of DEA registrants for whom she performs various compliance functions, including the assessment, evaluation, and enhancement of numerous DEA registrants’ Controlled Substances Monitoring Programs; performing DEA regulatory assessments, evaluations, and gap analyses, and implementing compliance enhancements, including “mock audits” and/or “mock” DEA inspections; conducting pre-acquisition assessment and post-acquisition assessment of controlled substance protocols for DEA registrants to identify potential risks for the potential buyer; and assisting clients seeking DEA registrations. Previously, she was a senior attorney with the DEA Diversion and Regulatory Litigation Section and the acting section chief in the DEA’s Office of Compliance.
- Susannah Herkert, who was recently promoted to senior managing director, served with the DEA for more than 15 years, beginning her career as a diversion investigator and lead investigator on numerous criminal/civil cases. Herkert was the lead investigator on numerous cases resulting in the federal convictions and/or civil fines of physicians, pharmacists, and co-conspirators. After her success in the field, she transferred to Quantico and “wrote the book” on how to train DEA personnel to successfully investigate violators of the Controlled Substances Act. She was the first unit chief for the Diversion Specialized Training Unit and the acting unit chief for the Diversion Training Unit, which trained all incoming DEA diversion investigators. Throughout her career, Herkert has testified in federal court on diversion related matters, including providing expert testimony. Her investigative techniques have been adopted by DEA diversion investigators throughout the United States and her expertise is recognized by prosecutors nationwide.
- Russell C. Holske, senior managing director, spent more than 30 years with the DEA overseeing global investigations and serving in leadership positions in the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Most recently, he was the regional director of the DEA’s Senior Executive Service leading operations based in Bangkok, Thailand, operating as the principal U.S. official in Asia for all narcotics, pharmaceutical, and money laundering operations. Prior to this assignment, Holske served as chief of the DEA’s Pharmaceutical Investigations where he engaged with the private sector to address compliance issues and delivered comprehensive situational presentations to medical and pharmaceutical groups to tackle the opioid crisis. He also spearheaded the largest diversion operation in U.S. law enforcement history to confront rogue doctors and pharmacies.
- William J.C. Matthews was recently promoted to senior managing director and is a proven leader and strategist with 24 years of experience in complex investigations, international operations, security/personnel recovery, and training with the DEA. For nearly two decades, he served in investigative and leadership roles in support of the DEA’s global Special Operations Division throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America, Central America, and Europe. He and his teams spearheaded some of the Department of Justice’s most sensitive and significant criminal investigations and related training.
“Our team of former career DEA officials brings a wealth of professional expertise in pharmaceutical controlled substance investigations, regulatory compliance, and drug diversion training,” said Tongring. “The expansion of this team over the past year is testament to the important work done for numerous clients by the entire DEA Regulatory Compliance team. Current and future DEA registrants can feel confident with our hands-on approach to solving their DEA regulatory compliance program needs.”
Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.
