Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 10, 2021 to discuss the financial third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. To access the live webcast please log onto Guild Holdings Investor Relations website at: https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.
The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:
- 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
- 1-201-689-8562 (International)
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through Nov. 24, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 13723583. The replay can also be accessed at https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.
About Guild Holdings Company
Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and has expanded its retail origination operation to now serve homebuyers in 33 states.
