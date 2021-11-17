1st-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1For Ever Ours (L), 122M. Meneses5-3-9Victor Barboza, Jr.
2Drillzilla (L), 124J. Gonzales4-4-6Juan Rodriguez
3Trinni Girls (L), 124C. Sutherland7-4-6Amzadali Jehaludi
4Shouldaknownbetter (L), 122H. Berrios8-8-3Gary Jackson
5Undercover Outlaw (L), 124J. Diaz, Jr.7-10-11Nancy Harris
6Sangfroid (M), 122R. Arrieta11-7-xHeather Irion
7Streaking Grey (L), 122J. Rios4-9-5Sharon Boland
8Rain of Blessing (L), 124L. Reyes4-5-6Ramon Minguet
9Driving Wind (L), 122A. Arroyo5-3-9Jose Pinchin
10Senorita Salsa (L), 124L. Panici2-2-4Tamara Levy

2nd-$19,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Izshefrosted (L), 120J. Rios4-9-1Peter Walder
2Leyenda (L), 120M. Vasquez3-2-6Renaldo Richards
3V K Princess (L), 120M. Fuentes8-3-1Gerard Ochoa
4Freezer Burn (L), 122P. Lopez4-4-2Victor Barboza, Jr.
5Maricopa (L), 122J. Morelos4-5-4Herbert Miller
6De Pura Sangre (L), 122A. Arroyo6-7-7Michael Yates
7Cozy Cafe (L), 122E. Jaramillo4-3-2Victor Barboza, Jr.
8Gaga Oh La La (L), 120R. Maragh2-3-5Aubrey Maragh

3rd-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My d'Valentine , 118C. Sutherland5-4-xJ. Sweezey
2Black Silk , 118J. Diaz, Jr.6-5-5Gustavo Amaya
3Island Winter , 118P. Lopez5-7-3Joseph Orseno
4Adios Chicas , 118M. Vasquezx-x-xJ. Braddy
5The Cuban Missile , 118M. Fuentes8-8-10Mauricio Fuentes
6Mount Sinai , 118E. Jaramillox-x-xGilberto Zerpa
7Adios Dixie , 118C. Torresx-x-xDaniel Pita
8Akemi , 118L. Reyesx-x-xAntonio Cioffi
9Social Elizabeth , 118A. Arroyox-x-xJuan Rodriguez
10Bringthewine , 118G. Martinez5-6-5Angel Rodriguez
11Hotline to Heaven , 118J. Batista5-x-xDavid Brownlee
12Monica Queen , 118R. Betancourtx-x-xAntonio Sano
13Mi. Tallawah , 118G. Martinez9-3-xMark Passley
14Hannita's Empire , 118E. Zayas6-x-xAntonio Sano
15Uncaptured Faith , 111F. Calles3-4-10Jose Pinchin
16Mosa Mia , 118J. Rios7-7-xEduardo Nunez

4th-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sportini (L), 121E. Zayas6-7-xMichael Stidham
2Honesto (L), 121L. Reyes3-5-3Daniel Pita
3Mighty Tough (L), 124L. Panici3-7-7Timothy Hills
4Mutaraafeq (L), 121M. Meneses2-9-7Juan Rizo
5Brian's Mission (L), 121E. Jaramillo5-10-6Michael Trombetta
6Kanithappen (L), 121R. Maragh2-9-2Timothy Hills
7El Pecado (L), 121P. Lopez2-2-4Ronald Abrams
8Panenka (L), 121C. Sutherland9-12-xJ. Sweezey
9Congrats Again (L), 121M. Vasquez3-3-2Michael Yates
10Astroturf (L), 124A. Arroyo6-3-5J. Sweezey

5th-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Theuncapturedlady (L), 118E. Gonzalez6-3-3Kathleen O'Connell
2Unexplainable (L), 123A. Arroyo6-5-1J. Sweezey
3Toolegittoquit (L), 120E. Jaramillo1-2-9Juan Avila
4Katiesdreamgirl (L), 120C. Sutherland5-4-1Ralph Nicks
5Irazu (L), 120J. Batista3-5-5Angel Rodriguez
6One Night Stand (L), 120R. Maragh5-4-2Johnny Collins
7Green Gal (L), 120M. Meneses5-1-12Juan Rizo
8Rosa Star (L), 123C. Torres6-2-3Javier Negrete
9Emirates Affair (L), 120I. Castillo6-5-4Michael Dini
10Flying Black (L), 120M. Vasquez2-1-2Luis Ramirez
11Quiet Strength (L), 120H. Berrios3-1-3Edward Plesa, Jr.
12Tudox Roadster (L), 120P. Lopez2-1-4Ron Potts

6th-$38,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ines's Hats , 118J. Rios4-7-8Rafael Ramos
2Dignified , 118P. Lopez2-5-6Jose Pinchin
3Keen Kingdom , 118L. Panicix-x-xJoseph Orseno
4Powder My Nose , 118I. Castillox-x-xLuis Ramirez
5Unbridled Glitter , 118E. Prado4-x-xHenry Collazo
6The Sweaty Fox , 118K. Coax-x-xThomas Proctor
7Princess Lean , 118E. Jaramillox-x-xJuan Avila
8Illogical Love , 118E. Zayasx-x-xSaffie Joseph, Jr.
9Miss Youniverse , 118M. Vasquez6-x-xBenny Cadahia
10Girly the Butcher , 118J. Morelosx-x-xHerbert Miller
11Pronta , 118C. Sutherlandx-x-xRalph Nicks
12Kilkenny Bella , 118J. Diaz, Jr.x-x-xTamara Levy

7th-$34,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tilsa (L), 123C. Torres4-1-1Ronald Abrams
2Fantastic Kingdom (L), 112F. Calles8-5-5Luis Duco
3Map Em Up (L), 118A. Arroyo2-5-9Timothy Hills
4Little Bit Good (L), 119E. Zayas3-1-6Gilberto Zerpa
5Midnight Bella (L), 123M. Vasquez4-5-2Gerald Brooks
6Diamond Play (L), 123I. Castillo1-2-2Anthony Margotta, Jr.
7Raki (L), 121C. Sutherland3-7-4Michael Lerman
8Pearlescent (L), 121L. Reyes1-5-1Elizabeth Dobles
9Classy of Course (L), 121J. Morelos5-7-7Monica McGoey
10Wonder Blondy (L), 121P. Lopez2-9-9Juan Rodriguez
11All About Kathern (L), 119E. Gonzalez10-1-1Mary Eppler

8th-$21,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Plato (L), 121L. Panici7-2-1Tamara Levy
2Doctor D J (L), 121J. Morelos2-12-5Herbert Miller
3Mr Tito's (L), 123E. Zayas1-3-8Peter Walder
4Benefactor (L), 121H. Berrios5-4-4Gary Jackson
5Malibu Max (L), 121R. Maragh3-2-7Gary Jackson
6Kramden (L), 123E. Jaramillo7-6-1Mark Casse
7Kiger (L), 120A. Arroyo1-3-4Renaldo Richards
8Here Comes Bullet (L), 123E. Gonzalez6-1-7Robert Hess, Jr.
9Bandy's Map (L), 111G. Holmes5-3-5Gerald Brooks
10One Eyed Jack (L), 121L. Reyes3-9-4Enrique Amado
11Keepsakekitten (L), 116F. Calles12-1-5Luis Olivares
12Dark Ages (L), 121M. Vasquez4-5-4Antonio Sano

9th-$37,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Centsless Drama (L), 121E. Jaramillo3-2-1Carlos David
2Feets of Feather (L), 121L. Panici3-2-2Ron Potts
3Village Queen (L), 118E. Gonzalez2-4-2Ron Potts
4Wicked Groove , 118E. Zayas2-2-1Darien Rodriguez
5Katz a Dream (L), 121P. Lopez1-4-5Ralph Nicks
6Riveting Spirit (L), 121C. Sutherland1-2-4David Fawkes
7Appointed (L), 118M. Vasquez1-4-6Armando De La Cerda
8Domineering (L), 118J. Morelos7-1-5Rohan Crichton
9Isla Bonita (L), 118J. Diaz, Jr.4-9-2J. Sweezey

10th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Timmy M. (L), 123L. Panici2-6-4Joseph Orseno
2Digital Footprint (L), 123C. Sutherland4-7-5Michael Maker
3Hawaiian Noises (L), 123J. Rios2-5-5Peter Walder
4Backwoods Boogie (L), 123E. Gonzalez6-4-2Mary Eppler
5Spinning Kitten (L), 123G. Martinez8-3-4Kathryn Davey
6In Equality (L), 123L. Reyes2-4-8Ronald Abrams
7Flowmotion (L), 123P. Lopez7-2-3Jane Cibelli
8Golden Decision (L), 123E. Zayas3-2-2Gustavo Delgado
9Wild Weekend (L), 123R. Maragh4-2-2Johnny Collins
10Idle Time (L), 123I. Castillo6-5-7Michael Dini
11Dover Cliffs (L), 123E. Prado6-2-2Kelsey Danner
12Til the End (L), 123M. Vasquez4-5-5Jorge Delgado

