1st-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|For Ever Ours (L), 122
|M. Meneses
|5-3-9
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|2
|Drillzilla (L), 124
|J. Gonzales
|4-4-6
|Juan Rodriguez
|3
|Trinni Girls (L), 124
|C. Sutherland
|7-4-6
|Amzadali Jehaludi
|4
|Shouldaknownbetter (L), 122
|H. Berrios
|8-8-3
|Gary Jackson
|5
|Undercover Outlaw (L), 124
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|7-10-11
|Nancy Harris
|6
|Sangfroid (M), 122
|R. Arrieta
|11-7-x
|Heather Irion
|7
|Streaking Grey (L), 122
|J. Rios
|4-9-5
|Sharon Boland
|8
|Rain of Blessing (L), 124
|L. Reyes
|4-5-6
|Ramon Minguet
|9
|Driving Wind (L), 122
|A. Arroyo
|5-3-9
|Jose Pinchin
|10
|Senorita Salsa (L), 124
|L. Panici
|2-2-4
|Tamara Levy
2nd-$19,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Izshefrosted (L), 120
|J. Rios
|4-9-1
|Peter Walder
|2
|Leyenda (L), 120
|M. Vasquez
|3-2-6
|Renaldo Richards
|3
|V K Princess (L), 120
|M. Fuentes
|8-3-1
|Gerard Ochoa
|4
|Freezer Burn (L), 122
|P. Lopez
|4-4-2
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|5
|Maricopa (L), 122
|J. Morelos
|4-5-4
|Herbert Miller
|6
|De Pura Sangre (L), 122
|A. Arroyo
|6-7-7
|Michael Yates
|7
|Cozy Cafe (L), 122
|E. Jaramillo
|4-3-2
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|8
|Gaga Oh La La (L), 120
|R. Maragh
|2-3-5
|Aubrey Maragh
3rd-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My d'Valentine , 118
|C. Sutherland
|5-4-x
|J. Sweezey
|2
|Black Silk , 118
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|6-5-5
|Gustavo Amaya
|3
|Island Winter , 118
|P. Lopez
|5-7-3
|Joseph Orseno
|4
|Adios Chicas , 118
|M. Vasquez
|x-x-x
|J. Braddy
|5
|The Cuban Missile , 118
|M. Fuentes
|8-8-10
|Mauricio Fuentes
|6
|Mount Sinai , 118
|E. Jaramillo
|x-x-x
|Gilberto Zerpa
|7
|Adios Dixie , 118
|C. Torres
|x-x-x
|Daniel Pita
|8
|Akemi , 118
|L. Reyes
|x-x-x
|Antonio Cioffi
|9
|Social Elizabeth , 118
|A. Arroyo
|x-x-x
|Juan Rodriguez
|10
|Bringthewine , 118
|G. Martinez
|5-6-5
|Angel Rodriguez
|11
|Hotline to Heaven , 118
|J. Batista
|5-x-x
|David Brownlee
|12
|Monica Queen , 118
|R. Betancourt
|x-x-x
|Antonio Sano
|13
|Mi. Tallawah , 118
|G. Martinez
|9-3-x
|Mark Passley
|14
|Hannita's Empire , 118
|E. Zayas
|6-x-x
|Antonio Sano
|15
|Uncaptured Faith , 111
|F. Calles
|3-4-10
|Jose Pinchin
|16
|Mosa Mia , 118
|J. Rios
|7-7-x
|Eduardo Nunez
4th-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sportini (L), 121
|E. Zayas
|6-7-x
|Michael Stidham
|2
|Honesto (L), 121
|L. Reyes
|3-5-3
|Daniel Pita
|3
|Mighty Tough (L), 124
|L. Panici
|3-7-7
|Timothy Hills
|4
|Mutaraafeq (L), 121
|M. Meneses
|2-9-7
|Juan Rizo
|5
|Brian's Mission (L), 121
|E. Jaramillo
|5-10-6
|Michael Trombetta
|6
|Kanithappen (L), 121
|R. Maragh
|2-9-2
|Timothy Hills
|7
|El Pecado (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|2-2-4
|Ronald Abrams
|8
|Panenka (L), 121
|C. Sutherland
|9-12-x
|J. Sweezey
|9
|Congrats Again (L), 121
|M. Vasquez
|3-3-2
|Michael Yates
|10
|Astroturf (L), 124
|A. Arroyo
|6-3-5
|J. Sweezey
5th-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Theuncapturedlady (L), 118
|E. Gonzalez
|6-3-3
|Kathleen O'Connell
|2
|Unexplainable (L), 123
|A. Arroyo
|6-5-1
|J. Sweezey
|3
|Toolegittoquit (L), 120
|E. Jaramillo
|1-2-9
|Juan Avila
|4
|Katiesdreamgirl (L), 120
|C. Sutherland
|5-4-1
|Ralph Nicks
|5
|Irazu (L), 120
|J. Batista
|3-5-5
|Angel Rodriguez
|6
|One Night Stand (L), 120
|R. Maragh
|5-4-2
|Johnny Collins
|7
|Green Gal (L), 120
|M. Meneses
|5-1-12
|Juan Rizo
|8
|Rosa Star (L), 123
|C. Torres
|6-2-3
|Javier Negrete
|9
|Emirates Affair (L), 120
|I. Castillo
|6-5-4
|Michael Dini
|10
|Flying Black (L), 120
|M. Vasquez
|2-1-2
|Luis Ramirez
|11
|Quiet Strength (L), 120
|H. Berrios
|3-1-3
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|12
|Tudox Roadster (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|2-1-4
|Ron Potts
6th-$38,000, Maiden Claiming $50,000-$50,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ines's Hats , 118
|J. Rios
|4-7-8
|Rafael Ramos
|2
|Dignified , 118
|P. Lopez
|2-5-6
|Jose Pinchin
|3
|Keen Kingdom , 118
|L. Panici
|x-x-x
|Joseph Orseno
|4
|Powder My Nose , 118
|I. Castillo
|x-x-x
|Luis Ramirez
|5
|Unbridled Glitter , 118
|E. Prado
|4-x-x
|Henry Collazo
|6
|The Sweaty Fox , 118
|K. Coa
|x-x-x
|Thomas Proctor
|7
|Princess Lean , 118
|E. Jaramillo
|x-x-x
|Juan Avila
|8
|Illogical Love , 118
|E. Zayas
|x-x-x
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|9
|Miss Youniverse , 118
|M. Vasquez
|6-x-x
|Benny Cadahia
|10
|Girly the Butcher , 118
|J. Morelos
|x-x-x
|Herbert Miller
|11
|Pronta , 118
|C. Sutherland
|x-x-x
|Ralph Nicks
|12
|Kilkenny Bella , 118
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Tamara Levy
7th-$34,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tilsa (L), 123
|C. Torres
|4-1-1
|Ronald Abrams
|2
|Fantastic Kingdom (L), 112
|F. Calles
|8-5-5
|Luis Duco
|3
|Map Em Up (L), 118
|A. Arroyo
|2-5-9
|Timothy Hills
|4
|Little Bit Good (L), 119
|E. Zayas
|3-1-6
|Gilberto Zerpa
|5
|Midnight Bella (L), 123
|M. Vasquez
|4-5-2
|Gerald Brooks
|6
|Diamond Play (L), 123
|I. Castillo
|1-2-2
|Anthony Margotta, Jr.
|7
|Raki (L), 121
|C. Sutherland
|3-7-4
|Michael Lerman
|8
|Pearlescent (L), 121
|L. Reyes
|1-5-1
|Elizabeth Dobles
|9
|Classy of Course (L), 121
|J. Morelos
|5-7-7
|Monica McGoey
|10
|Wonder Blondy (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|2-9-9
|Juan Rodriguez
|11
|All About Kathern (L), 119
|E. Gonzalez
|10-1-1
|Mary Eppler
8th-$21,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Plato (L), 121
|L. Panici
|7-2-1
|Tamara Levy
|2
|Doctor D J (L), 121
|J. Morelos
|2-12-5
|Herbert Miller
|3
|Mr Tito's (L), 123
|E. Zayas
|1-3-8
|Peter Walder
|4
|Benefactor (L), 121
|H. Berrios
|5-4-4
|Gary Jackson
|5
|Malibu Max (L), 121
|R. Maragh
|3-2-7
|Gary Jackson
|6
|Kramden (L), 123
|E. Jaramillo
|7-6-1
|Mark Casse
|7
|Kiger (L), 120
|A. Arroyo
|1-3-4
|Renaldo Richards
|8
|Here Comes Bullet (L), 123
|E. Gonzalez
|6-1-7
|Robert Hess, Jr.
|9
|Bandy's Map (L), 111
|G. Holmes
|5-3-5
|Gerald Brooks
|10
|One Eyed Jack (L), 121
|L. Reyes
|3-9-4
|Enrique Amado
|11
|Keepsakekitten (L), 116
|F. Calles
|12-1-5
|Luis Olivares
|12
|Dark Ages (L), 121
|M. Vasquez
|4-5-4
|Antonio Sano
9th-$37,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Centsless Drama (L), 121
|E. Jaramillo
|3-2-1
|Carlos David
|2
|Feets of Feather (L), 121
|L. Panici
|3-2-2
|Ron Potts
|3
|Village Queen (L), 118
|E. Gonzalez
|2-4-2
|Ron Potts
|4
|Wicked Groove , 118
|E. Zayas
|2-2-1
|Darien Rodriguez
|5
|Katz a Dream (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|1-4-5
|Ralph Nicks
|6
|Riveting Spirit (L), 121
|C. Sutherland
|1-2-4
|David Fawkes
|7
|Appointed (L), 118
|M. Vasquez
|1-4-6
|Armando De La Cerda
|8
|Domineering (L), 118
|J. Morelos
|7-1-5
|Rohan Crichton
|9
|Isla Bonita (L), 118
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|4-9-2
|J. Sweezey
10th-$24,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Timmy M. (L), 123
|L. Panici
|2-6-4
|Joseph Orseno
|2
|Digital Footprint (L), 123
|C. Sutherland
|4-7-5
|Michael Maker
|3
|Hawaiian Noises (L), 123
|J. Rios
|2-5-5
|Peter Walder
|4
|Backwoods Boogie (L), 123
|E. Gonzalez
|6-4-2
|Mary Eppler
|5
|Spinning Kitten (L), 123
|G. Martinez
|8-3-4
|Kathryn Davey
|6
|In Equality (L), 123
|L. Reyes
|2-4-8
|Ronald Abrams
|7
|Flowmotion (L), 123
|P. Lopez
|7-2-3
|Jane Cibelli
|8
|Golden Decision (L), 123
|E. Zayas
|3-2-2
|Gustavo Delgado
|9
|Wild Weekend (L), 123
|R. Maragh
|4-2-2
|Johnny Collins
|10
|Idle Time (L), 123
|I. Castillo
|6-5-7
|Michael Dini
|11
|Dover Cliffs (L), 123
|E. Prado
|6-2-2
|Kelsey Danner
|12
|Til the End (L), 123
|M. Vasquez
|4-5-5
|Jorge Delgado
