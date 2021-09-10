1st_$28,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Crystal Lagoon
|118
|Spanish Delight
|118
|Elusive Uncaptured
|118
|Barola
|118
|Quiet Strength
|118
|Sea Song
|118
|Promise Me
|118
|Forbidden Dream
|118
2nd_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Beyond Heavenly
|120
|Silver Package
|113
|Lunar Blast
|120
|Blessed Beast
|123
|Gran Reserva
|123
|Dinner At Five
|123
3rd_$52,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f.
|Mish
|124
|Tap Gold
|121
|Action Seeker
|121
|La Urbana
|118
|Julius the Great
|121
|Overdue Honor
|124
|High Yield Kitten
|121
|Redjack
|121
4th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Kenya Sun
|118
|Backstretchbeauty
|118
|Casa Cha Cha
|118
|Stevielynn
|118
|Calidad
|124
|Mariahs Christmas
|118
|Soldat Temptation
|124
5th_$33,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Keitany
|120
|Ladies' Choice
|120
|Beauty Boss
|122
|Domineering
|122
|Queen Calypso
|120
|Dontpushyourluck
|120
|Morning Colors
|123
6th_$45,500, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO, 5½f.
|Pemberton
|118
|Unique Time
|118
|Uranium
|118
|One More Score
|118
|Zipper Zapper
|111
|Skipperini
|118
|Shosha
|118
7th_$23,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Lady Paynter
|118
|Secret Prize
|118
|Starry Jaylen
|118
|Science
|124
|The Rain Is Coming
|118
|She Rox My Socks
|118
|Champina
|118
|Streaking Grey
|118
|Check Twice
|118
8th_$34,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Caffeine Rush
|121
|Emunah
|120
|Ilknur
|120
|Foolish Heart
|122
|Battle Cry
|122
|Between Dreams
|122
9th_$28,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Isadorable Aida
|122
|Money Factor
|122
|Pearlescent
|124
|Josefa
|122
|Noble Intentions
|122
|Nymue's Treasure
|122
|Wonder Blondy
|122
|Afficionado
|122
|Little Bit Good
|124
|Ready Orb Not
|115
|Ghostly Beauty
|122
10th_$24,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Free Flay
|123
|Sir Kahn
|123
|Unpublished
|125
|Hero Tiger
|125
|Whyruawesome
|123
|Unmatchable
|125
|Tenacity Zip
|123
11th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|For Ever Ours
|121
|Triplet
|121
|Syllabus
|117
|Defendant
|121
|Kizzy
|124
|Duchess of Fury
|121
|Julie Bird
|121
|Fabiola Princess
|121
|Senorita Salsa
|124
|Exaggerated Moment
|121
|Shouldaknownbetter
|121
|Faceted
|124
