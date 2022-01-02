1st-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Exponential (L), 122L. Saez3-2-3Peter Walder5/2
2Small Reason (L), 122A. Arroyo2-3-2Gustavo Amaya5/1
3Mean Machine (L), 122C. Sutherland7-5-7Guadalupe Preciado15/1
4Royal War (L), 118J. Alvarado5-1-2Juan Avila6/1
5Souper Fortune (L), 122T. Gaffalione2-4-6Michael Trombetta3/1
6Windy City Red (L), 122R. Hernandez7-5-3Michael Stidham8/1
7Hardredcandy (L), 122P. Lopez6-4-6Jane Cibelli9/2
8Special Meister (L), 122E. Jaramillo8-1-10Oscar Gonzalez15/1

2nd-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Onlyamatteroftime (L), 122P. Lopez5-x-xJose Pinchin15/1
2Macedonian (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.7-6-xSaffie Joseph, Jr.2/1
3Sandy Dude (L), 122L. Saez2-3-4Barry Croft4/1
4Billy Yank (L), 122T. Gaffalione3-2-2Joseph Orseno3/1
5Merzaz (L), 122E. Jaramillo5-x-xRalph Nicks7/2
6Neverenoughcoco (L), 122D. Boraco10-6-4Javier Negrete30/1
7Ziggy (L), 122C. Sutherland4-3-7Jorge Delgado6/1

3rd-$19,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lunar Blast (L), 122L. Saez1-2-3Rohan Crichton7/2
2Miss Italy (L), 122M. Meneses5-9-5Antonio Sano8/1
3Gypsy Wife (L), 122S. Bridgmohan7-7-4Peter Walder8/1
4Queen Domina (L), 122P. Lopez4-1-2Rohan Crichton2/1
5Time to Two Step (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.3-8-4Peter Walder5/2
6Shadilee (L), 122A. Arroyo8-2-4Teresa Pompay5/1

4th-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Miss You Ella (M), 120I. Ortiz, Jr.4-5-xChad Brown8/5
2Golden Belief (M), 120L. Saez11-5-2Michael Matz8/1
3Magic Light (M), 120J. Alvarado6-8-xWilliam Mott6/1
4Culdee (M), 120J. Leparouxx-x-xChristophe Clement9/2
5Star of India (M), 120T. Gaffalionex-x-xChad Brown5/2
6Hot Bode (L), 120C. Lanerie5-x-xShaun Morrow12/1
7Amazing Mskitty (M), 120L. Panici7-x-xJames Gulick20/1

5th-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Andy Cant (M), 120J. Alvarado7-2-9William Mott6/1
2Fredo (M), 120R. Hernandez6-6-xAntonio Sano20/1
3Chucka Moon (M), 120J. Castellano7-x-xMark Hennig12/1
4Glider (M), 120E. Gonzalez7-x-xMark Casse15/1
5Roadtriptonowhere (M), 120I. Ortiz, Jr.2-x-xGuadalupe Preciado8/1
6Fiery Heart (M), 120L. Saez3-x-xTodd Pletcher3/1
7Defensible (M), 120J. Leparoux5-8-xH. Motion12/1
8Never Say Know (L), 120P. Lopez3-2-2Rohan Crichton4/1
9Sosua Summer , 120I. Beato4-x-xRafael Ramos10/1
10Dark and Fitzy (M), 120T. Gaffalione4-x-xChristophe Clement7/2

6th-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dial to Win (L), 120A. Arroyo1-5-9Timothy Hills9/2
2Missing Link (L), 122T. Gaffalione6-1-1David Fawkes3/1
3My Masterpiece (L), 118M. Fuentes7-6-7Mauricio Fuentes20/1
4Sammy's Town (L), 122R. Maragh7-1-2Padarath Lutchman6/1
5Designed by Kitten (L), 120R. Hernandez8-1-4Gerald Brooks8/1
6Kitten's Covergirl (L), 122L. Saez3-3-6Steve Klesaris5/2
7Patrick's Lass (L), 122M. Meneses2-2-3Angel Rodriguez7/2

7th-$53,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dove in Charge (M), 120R. Maragh5-4-6Saffie Joseph, Jr.6/1
2Wildcat Star (M), 120R. Hernandez5-2-5Jose Garoffalo12/1
3Adios Babe (M), 120L. Reyes8-6-xDaniel Pita30/1
4Sadie Bear (M), 120L. Saezx-x-xDavid Fawkes2/1
5Hot Peppers (M), 120E. Jaramillo2-x-xRonald Spatz7/2
6Chitienne (M), 120P. Lopezx-x-xEdward Plesa, Jr.5/2
7Ultimate Breeze (M), 120A. Arroyo4-x-xMichael Yates12/1
8Golden Isle (M), 120J. Alvaradox-x-xSaffie Joseph, Jr.8/1

8th-$62,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mon Petit Chou (L), 120T. Gaffalione3-1-1Fernando Abreu8/1
2Heiressall (L), 120L. Saez4-7-4Teresa Pompay6/1
3Miss T Too (L), 120J. Alvarado4-8-1William Mott3/1
4Compensate (L), 120C. Lanerie8-7-4Cam Gambolati15/1
5Four Graces (L), 120J. Leparoux4-7-2Ian Wilkes7/5
6Music City Star (L), 120R. Hernandez4-2-11Christopher Davis5/1
7Starship Nala (L), 120P. Lopez2-4-3Steven Dwoskin10/1

9th-$54,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Richy (L), 122E. Gonzalez1-7-5James Gulick10/1
2Ensign Parker (L), 120A. Arroyo6-2-2Carlos Perez12/1
3Super Design (L), 120T. Gaffalione8-1-xWesley Ward9/2
4Discreet Tune (L), 120L. Saez5-2-1Carlos David5/2
5Zanno (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.1-3-5Wesley Ward7/2
6Trinni Summer (L), 120L. Reyes5-6-1Amzadali Jehaludi30/1
7Henry's World (L), 122E. Jaramillo10-1-2Gilberto Zerpa3/1
8Exchange Day (L), 120P. Lopez4-4-3Edward Plesa, Jr.8/1

10th-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Perfect Picture (L), 120E. Jaramillo3-5-3Martin Drexler5/1
2Lee Ann's Warrior (M), 120I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xLarry Rivelli3/1
3I'll Figure It Out (M), 120J. Morelos9-6-10Fausto Gutierrez15/1
4My Brother Mike (M), 120R. Hernandezx-x-xJoseph Orseno15/1
5Thousand Letters (M), 120L. Reyes6-4-6Jose Garoffalo30/1
6Spanish Noble (M), 120E. Gonzalez4-3-7Kathleen O'Connell8/1
7Bound Lucky (L), 120A. Arroyo2-7-6Michael McDonald10/1
8Irish King (M), 120L. Saezx-x-xDavid Fawkes9/2
9Social Revolution (M), 120L. Panici9-11-xHubert Pinnock30/1
10Heart of Roman (M), 120C. Sutherland6-8-7Kathleen O'Connell20/1
11Mimi's Beach House (M), 120R. Maraghx-x-xDanny Gargan8/1
12Philzano (L), 120T. Gaffalione4-x-xMichael De Paulo6/1
13Sovereign of Speed (L), 120J. Alvarado6-10-5Christopher Davis5/1
14Bubba Dreams (M), 120L. Panici6-x-xJames Gulick15/1

