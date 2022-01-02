1st-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Exponential (L), 122
|L. Saez
|3-2-3
|Peter Walder
|5/2
|2
|Small Reason (L), 122
|A. Arroyo
|2-3-2
|Gustavo Amaya
|5/1
|3
|Mean Machine (L), 122
|C. Sutherland
|7-5-7
|Guadalupe Preciado
|15/1
|4
|Royal War (L), 118
|J. Alvarado
|5-1-2
|Juan Avila
|6/1
|5
|Souper Fortune (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|2-4-6
|Michael Trombetta
|3/1
|6
|Windy City Red (L), 122
|R. Hernandez
|7-5-3
|Michael Stidham
|8/1
|7
|Hardredcandy (L), 122
|P. Lopez
|6-4-6
|Jane Cibelli
|9/2
|8
|Special Meister (L), 122
|E. Jaramillo
|8-1-10
|Oscar Gonzalez
|15/1
2nd-$21,000, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Onlyamatteroftime (L), 122
|P. Lopez
|5-x-x
|Jose Pinchin
|15/1
|2
|Macedonian (L), 122
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|7-6-x
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|2/1
|3
|Sandy Dude (L), 122
|L. Saez
|2-3-4
|Barry Croft
|4/1
|4
|Billy Yank (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|3-2-2
|Joseph Orseno
|3/1
|5
|Merzaz (L), 122
|E. Jaramillo
|5-x-x
|Ralph Nicks
|7/2
|6
|Neverenoughcoco (L), 122
|D. Boraco
|10-6-4
|Javier Negrete
|30/1
|7
|Ziggy (L), 122
|C. Sutherland
|4-3-7
|Jorge Delgado
|6/1
3rd-$19,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lunar Blast (L), 122
|L. Saez
|1-2-3
|Rohan Crichton
|7/2
|2
|Miss Italy (L), 122
|M. Meneses
|5-9-5
|Antonio Sano
|8/1
|3
|Gypsy Wife (L), 122
|S. Bridgmohan
|7-7-4
|Peter Walder
|8/1
|4
|Queen Domina (L), 122
|P. Lopez
|4-1-2
|Rohan Crichton
|2/1
|5
|Time to Two Step (L), 122
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|3-8-4
|Peter Walder
|5/2
|6
|Shadilee (L), 122
|A. Arroyo
|8-2-4
|Teresa Pompay
|5/1
4th-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Miss You Ella (M), 120
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|4-5-x
|Chad Brown
|8/5
|2
|Golden Belief (M), 120
|L. Saez
|11-5-2
|Michael Matz
|8/1
|3
|Magic Light (M), 120
|J. Alvarado
|6-8-x
|William Mott
|6/1
|4
|Culdee (M), 120
|J. Leparoux
|x-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|9/2
|5
|Star of India (M), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|5/2
|6
|Hot Bode (L), 120
|C. Lanerie
|5-x-x
|Shaun Morrow
|12/1
|7
|Amazing Mskitty (M), 120
|L. Panici
|7-x-x
|James Gulick
|20/1
5th-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Andy Cant (M), 120
|J. Alvarado
|7-2-9
|William Mott
|6/1
|2
|Fredo (M), 120
|R. Hernandez
|6-6-x
|Antonio Sano
|20/1
|3
|Chucka Moon (M), 120
|J. Castellano
|7-x-x
|Mark Hennig
|12/1
|4
|Glider (M), 120
|E. Gonzalez
|7-x-x
|Mark Casse
|15/1
|5
|Roadtriptonowhere (M), 120
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|2-x-x
|Guadalupe Preciado
|8/1
|6
|Fiery Heart (M), 120
|L. Saez
|3-x-x
|Todd Pletcher
|3/1
|7
|Defensible (M), 120
|J. Leparoux
|5-8-x
|H. Motion
|12/1
|8
|Never Say Know (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|3-2-2
|Rohan Crichton
|4/1
|9
|Sosua Summer , 120
|I. Beato
|4-x-x
|Rafael Ramos
|10/1
|10
|Dark and Fitzy (M), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|4-x-x
|Christophe Clement
|7/2
6th-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dial to Win (L), 120
|A. Arroyo
|1-5-9
|Timothy Hills
|9/2
|2
|Missing Link (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|6-1-1
|David Fawkes
|3/1
|3
|My Masterpiece (L), 118
|M. Fuentes
|7-6-7
|Mauricio Fuentes
|20/1
|4
|Sammy's Town (L), 122
|R. Maragh
|7-1-2
|Padarath Lutchman
|6/1
|5
|Designed by Kitten (L), 120
|R. Hernandez
|8-1-4
|Gerald Brooks
|8/1
|6
|Kitten's Covergirl (L), 122
|L. Saez
|3-3-6
|Steve Klesaris
|5/2
|7
|Patrick's Lass (L), 122
|M. Meneses
|2-2-3
|Angel Rodriguez
|7/2
7th-$53,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dove in Charge (M), 120
|R. Maragh
|5-4-6
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|6/1
|2
|Wildcat Star (M), 120
|R. Hernandez
|5-2-5
|Jose Garoffalo
|12/1
|3
|Adios Babe (M), 120
|L. Reyes
|8-6-x
|Daniel Pita
|30/1
|4
|Sadie Bear (M), 120
|L. Saez
|x-x-x
|David Fawkes
|2/1
|5
|Hot Peppers (M), 120
|E. Jaramillo
|2-x-x
|Ronald Spatz
|7/2
|6
|Chitienne (M), 120
|P. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|5/2
|7
|Ultimate Breeze (M), 120
|A. Arroyo
|4-x-x
|Michael Yates
|12/1
|8
|Golden Isle (M), 120
|J. Alvarado
|x-x-x
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|8/1
8th-$62,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mon Petit Chou (L), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|3-1-1
|Fernando Abreu
|8/1
|2
|Heiressall (L), 120
|L. Saez
|4-7-4
|Teresa Pompay
|6/1
|3
|Miss T Too (L), 120
|J. Alvarado
|4-8-1
|William Mott
|3/1
|4
|Compensate (L), 120
|C. Lanerie
|8-7-4
|Cam Gambolati
|15/1
|5
|Four Graces (L), 120
|J. Leparoux
|4-7-2
|Ian Wilkes
|7/5
|6
|Music City Star (L), 120
|R. Hernandez
|4-2-11
|Christopher Davis
|5/1
|7
|Starship Nala (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|2-4-3
|Steven Dwoskin
|10/1
9th-$54,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Richy (L), 122
|E. Gonzalez
|1-7-5
|James Gulick
|10/1
|2
|Ensign Parker (L), 120
|A. Arroyo
|6-2-2
|Carlos Perez
|12/1
|3
|Super Design (L), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|8-1-x
|Wesley Ward
|9/2
|4
|Discreet Tune (L), 120
|L. Saez
|5-2-1
|Carlos David
|5/2
|5
|Zanno (L), 122
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|1-3-5
|Wesley Ward
|7/2
|6
|Trinni Summer (L), 120
|L. Reyes
|5-6-1
|Amzadali Jehaludi
|30/1
|7
|Henry's World (L), 122
|E. Jaramillo
|10-1-2
|Gilberto Zerpa
|3/1
|8
|Exchange Day (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|4-4-3
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|8/1
10th-$32,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Perfect Picture (L), 120
|E. Jaramillo
|3-5-3
|Martin Drexler
|5/1
|2
|Lee Ann's Warrior (M), 120
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Larry Rivelli
|3/1
|3
|I'll Figure It Out (M), 120
|J. Morelos
|9-6-10
|Fausto Gutierrez
|15/1
|4
|My Brother Mike (M), 120
|R. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Joseph Orseno
|15/1
|5
|Thousand Letters (M), 120
|L. Reyes
|6-4-6
|Jose Garoffalo
|30/1
|6
|Spanish Noble (M), 120
|E. Gonzalez
|4-3-7
|Kathleen O'Connell
|8/1
|7
|Bound Lucky (L), 120
|A. Arroyo
|2-7-6
|Michael McDonald
|10/1
|8
|Irish King (M), 120
|L. Saez
|x-x-x
|David Fawkes
|9/2
|9
|Social Revolution (M), 120
|L. Panici
|9-11-x
|Hubert Pinnock
|30/1
|10
|Heart of Roman (M), 120
|C. Sutherland
|6-8-7
|Kathleen O'Connell
|20/1
|11
|Mimi's Beach House (M), 120
|R. Maragh
|x-x-x
|Danny Gargan
|8/1
|12
|Philzano (L), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|4-x-x
|Michael De Paulo
|6/1
|13
|Sovereign of Speed (L), 120
|J. Alvarado
|6-10-5
|Christopher Davis
|5/1
|14
|Bubba Dreams (M), 120
|L. Panici
|6-x-x
|James Gulick
|15/1
