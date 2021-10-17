1st_$28,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Commissio124Future Flay119
American Empress119Angels Can Fly124
Shea On a Mission119Lady Simpatia119
Sade Purse119Cajun Spice119

2nd_$34,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Charge It Jenn122Starship Mallomar126
Wonder Blondy124Money Factor124
Passion Plus124Raki124
Classy of Course124

3rd_$26,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO F, 7f.

Alobrah118Suspiciously Sweet118
Dominant Joy118Tone Elise118
Stare If You Must118Only Girl118
Aleida118Fleche d'Amour118

4th_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Citizen West124War Feather124
Absolute Grit124Smiling Teufles122
Abhar122Vinny Dream122
Lost a Legend122

5th_$38,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO F, 5½f.

Ines's Hats118True Beast118
Amazing Trip118Hotline to Heaven118
Arete's Chalice118Makin It Look Easy118
Bravo Zulu118

6th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

V K Princess122Royal Habibi115
Julie Bird122Bahamian Rhapsody120
Gregs Posse123Emperor's Song121
Kay's Project122Audrey122
Bonheur122

7th_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Miss Italy120Smooth as Glass123
Baby Lion120Silver Package120
I'm a Coco Pebbles120Pretty Rachel120
Dinner At Five123Gran Reserva116

8th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Mindship Q121Bottom Deck121
Super Triple121Big Red Style121
Royal Biz121Admiral Truffles121
Assert Dominance114Heals the Soul121
Cheval Dore121Smooth Music121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you