1st_$28,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Commissio
|124
|Future Flay
|119
|American Empress
|119
|Angels Can Fly
|124
|Shea On a Mission
|119
|Lady Simpatia
|119
|Sade Purse
|119
|Cajun Spice
|119
2nd_$34,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Charge It Jenn
|122
|Starship Mallomar
|126
|Wonder Blondy
|124
|Money Factor
|124
|Passion Plus
|124
|Raki
|124
|Classy of Course
|124
3rd_$26,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO F, 7f.
|Alobrah
|118
|Suspiciously Sweet
|118
|Dominant Joy
|118
|Tone Elise
|118
|Stare If You Must
|118
|Only Girl
|118
|Aleida
|118
|Fleche d'Amour
|118
4th_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Citizen West
|124
|War Feather
|124
|Absolute Grit
|124
|Smiling Teufles
|122
|Abhar
|122
|Vinny Dream
|122
|Lost a Legend
|122
5th_$38,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Ines's Hats
|118
|True Beast
|118
|Amazing Trip
|118
|Hotline to Heaven
|118
|Arete's Chalice
|118
|Makin It Look Easy
|118
|Bravo Zulu
|118
6th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|V K Princess
|122
|Royal Habibi
|115
|Julie Bird
|122
|Bahamian Rhapsody
|120
|Gregs Posse
|123
|Emperor's Song
|121
|Kay's Project
|122
|Audrey
|122
|Bonheur
|122
7th_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Miss Italy
|120
|Smooth as Glass
|123
|Baby Lion
|120
|Silver Package
|120
|I'm a Coco Pebbles
|120
|Pretty Rachel
|120
|Dinner At Five
|123
|Gran Reserva
|116
8th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Mindship Q
|121
|Bottom Deck
|121
|Super Triple
|121
|Big Red Style
|121
|Royal Biz
|121
|Admiral Truffles
|121
|Assert Dominance
|114
|Heals the Soul
|121
|Cheval Dore
|121
|Smooth Music
|121
