1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Trinni John
|124
|Rain Suddenly
|114
|Heaven's Tale
|121
|Smiling Teufles
|121
|Doo Wop Don
|121
|Dr. Roger
|121
|Camptown Races
|121
|Ali Owns the Fight
|117
2nd_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Patrick's Lass
|120
|Charlotte the Brit
|124
|World Gone Wild
|120
|Henni Penny
|124
|Beyond Heavenly
|120
|My Destiny
|124
3rd_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Backstretchbeauty
|120
|She's So Serious
|120
|Check Twice
|120
|Lady Paynter
|120
|Touring Egypt
|124
|Syllabus
|117
|C'Est Parti
|120
|Fabiola Princess
|120
4th_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd.
|Sandpiper Memories
|118
|Beechnut Trophy
|118
|Palmach
|118
|Presencia
|118
|Five Prizes
|118
|Ha' Penny
|118
|Magnolia Road
|118
5th_$35,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Bramble Berry
|122
|Sky Chaser
|122
|Bahamian Moon
|122
|Panarea
|122
|Lady Fiorella
|122
|Don't Get Khozy
|124
6th_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Ocean Ride
|120
|Exponential
|120
|Unimpeached
|120
|Ethos
|123
|Boca Guy
|120
|Famous Gent
|120
|Al Hilal
|120
|Palemma
|120
|Lord Darnley
|120
|Black Limo
|120
|Sweeney's Cat
|120
7th_$39,000, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Kantstaros
|119
|Thinkaboutit
|119
|Picking Up Pennies
|121
|Gump
|122
|Star Weaver
|122
|Hero Tiger
|122
|Creative Cloud
|119
8th_$43,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Bonny Bell
|120
|Love My Job
|120
|Rivercrest Road
|124
|Starship Nugget
|124
|The Rain Is Coming
|120
|Sweden
|124
|Forbidden Dream
|120
|Outkickthecoverage
|120
|Souper All Star
|120
|Chica Boom
|120
|Flashy Too
|120
