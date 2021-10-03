1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Trinni John124Rain Suddenly114
Heaven's Tale121Smiling Teufles121
Doo Wop Don121Dr. Roger121
Camptown Races121Ali Owns the Fight117

2nd_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Patrick's Lass120Charlotte the Brit124
World Gone Wild120Henni Penny124
Beyond Heavenly120My Destiny124

3rd_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Backstretchbeauty120She's So Serious120
Check Twice120Lady Paynter120
Touring Egypt124Syllabus117
C'Est Parti120Fabiola Princess120

4th_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd.

Sandpiper Memories118Beechnut Trophy118
Palmach118Presencia118
Five Prizes118Ha' Penny118
Magnolia Road118

5th_$35,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Bramble Berry122Sky Chaser122
Bahamian Moon122Panarea122
Lady Fiorella122Don't Get Khozy124

6th_$28,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Ocean Ride120Exponential120
Unimpeached120Ethos123
Boca Guy120Famous Gent120
Al Hilal120Palemma120
Lord Darnley120Black Limo120
Sweeney's Cat120

7th_$39,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Kantstaros119Thinkaboutit119
Picking Up Pennies121Gump122
Star Weaver122Hero Tiger122
Creative Cloud119

8th_$43,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Bonny Bell120Love My Job120
Rivercrest Road124Starship Nugget124
The Rain Is Coming120Sweden124
Forbidden Dream120Outkickthecoverage120
Souper All Star120Chica Boom120
Flashy Too120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

