3rd-$61,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:29. Good. drvng3/8,wore dwn rivl

Fractional/Final Time: 21.960, 44.580, 56.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.020.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Winner: B C, 2, by Into Mischief-My Wandy's Girl

Scratched: One More Score, Detroit City.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
My Prankster120412-½2-42-51-½L. Saez0.10
Little Vic120241-21-11-½2-13¾E. Zayas3.90
Hey Porter118154-hd3-hd4-43-3¼C. Sutherland16.00
Frosted Armour1185354-23-hd4-8¾L. Reyes30.40
Lucago118323-1½555J. Alvarado32.70
5 (4)My Prankster2.202.102.10
3 (2)Little Vic2.402.10
1 (1)Hey Porter2.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-2/5/7) 3 Correct Paid $21.65. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $7.90; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $2.00; Quinella (3-5) paid $2.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $1.85;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

