3rd-$61,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:29. Good. drvng3/8,wore dwn rivl
Fractional/Final Time: 21.960, 44.580, 56.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.020.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Winner: B C, 2, by Into Mischief-My Wandy's Girl
Scratched: One More Score, Detroit City.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|My Prankster
|120
|4
|1
|2-½
|2-4
|2-5
|1-½
|L. Saez
|0.10
|Little Vic
|120
|2
|4
|1-2
|1-1
|1-½
|2-13¾
|E. Zayas
|3.90
|Hey Porter
|118
|1
|5
|4-hd
|3-hd
|4-4
|3-3¼
|C. Sutherland
|16.00
|Frosted Armour
|118
|5
|3
|5
|4-2
|3-hd
|4-8¾
|L. Reyes
|30.40
|Lucago
|118
|3
|2
|3-1½
|5
|5
|5
|J. Alvarado
|32.70
|5 (4)
|My Prankster
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (2)
|Little Vic
|2.40
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Hey Porter
|2.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-2/5/7) 3 Correct Paid $21.65. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $7.90; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $2.00; Quinella (3-5) paid $2.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $1.85;
