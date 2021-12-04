6th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Wait a While S.

Off 2:34. Good. chase,bd3/8,2p,up btwn

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000.

Trainer: Christophe Clement

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Uncle Mo-Lira

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Lia Marina118842-22-1½2-hd1-hd1-½T. Gaffalione7.604.202.802.80
Sister Lou Ann118963-hd3-½3-12-hd2-¾E. Zayas7.204.008.70
Gun Boat118131-1½1-21-hd3-2½3-1¾J. Leparoux3.003.00
Lemieux120428-17-hd6-½6-½4-1E. Gonzalez4.50
Last Leaf122314-14-½5-½4-hd5-nkM. Vasquez12.90
Sunstrike118295-½5-hd4-hd5-16-1¼P. Lopez2.70
Myfavoritedaughter118586-hd8-1½8-1½7-37-7¼R. Maragh35.40
High Arabian118679998-38-9J. Rios57.90
Palmach118757-½6-27-hd99E. Jaramillo28.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $63.85. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $26.40; Quinella (8-9) paid $31.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-1-4) paid $38.40; $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-1) paid $54.80; $1 X-5 Super High Five (8-9-1-4-3) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $23.90; $6,930,563.

