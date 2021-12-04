6th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Wait a While S.
Off 2:34. Good. chase,bd3/8,2p,up btwn
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000.
Trainer: Christophe Clement
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Uncle Mo-Lira
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Lia Marina
|118
|8
|4
|2-2
|2-1½
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|T. Gaffalione
|7.60
|4.20
|2.80
|2.80
|Sister Lou Ann
|118
|9
|6
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-¾
|E. Zayas
|7.20
|4.00
|8.70
|Gun Boat
|118
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-hd
|3-2½
|3-1¾
|J. Leparoux
|3.00
|3.00
|Lemieux
|120
|4
|2
|8-1
|7-hd
|6-½
|6-½
|4-1
|E. Gonzalez
|4.50
|Last Leaf
|122
|3
|1
|4-1
|4-½
|5-½
|4-hd
|5-nk
|M. Vasquez
|12.90
|Sunstrike
|118
|2
|9
|5-½
|5-hd
|4-hd
|5-1
|6-1¼
|P. Lopez
|2.70
|Myfavoritedaughter
|118
|5
|8
|6-hd
|8-1½
|8-1½
|7-3
|7-7¼
|R. Maragh
|35.40
|High Arabian
|118
|6
|7
|9
|9
|9
|8-3
|8-9
|J. Rios
|57.90
|Palmach
|118
|7
|5
|7-½
|6-2
|7-hd
|9
|9
|E. Jaramillo
|28.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $63.85. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $26.40; Quinella (8-9) paid $31.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-1-4) paid $38.40; $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-1) paid $54.80; $1 X-5 Super High Five (8-9-1-4-3) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $23.90; $6,930,563.
