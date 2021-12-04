9th-$39,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:02. Good. duel insid,clr,lt drft
Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.900, 58.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.910.
Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Fast Anna-Charlie B
Scratched: Arrow Shape.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Anna's Dream
|120
|4
|1
|1-hd
|2-½
|1-3
|1-1½
|E. Zayas
|9.60
|4.60
|3.60
|3.80
|Twenty One Short
|120
|3
|3
|3-½
|4-2
|2-1
|2-4¼
|M. Meneses
|5.00
|3.60
|3.70
|Cajun Cousin
|118
|1
|4
|5-½
|5-1
|5-2
|3-½
|M. Vasquez
|3.60
|5.10
|Blame It On Rose
|118
|7
|5
|4-2
|3-hd
|4-½
|4-3¾
|P. Lopez
|2.40
|Numeric
|120
|6
|6
|6-1
|6-½
|6-2
|5-½
|L. Reyes
|19.40
|Lara's Lady
|120
|5
|2
|2-½
|1-1
|3-1
|6-3¾
|E. Prado
|5.50
|Del Rey Dolly
|120
|8
|8
|8
|7-2
|7-½
|7-4½
|E. Gonzalez
|7.60
|Vanishing Faith
|118
|2
|7
|7-hd
|8
|8
|8
|C. Sutherland
|53.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $82.60. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $22.80; Quinella (3-4) paid $24.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-8) paid $35.73; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $49.75; $1 X-5 Super High Five (4-3-1-8-7) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $22.10; $6,930,563.
