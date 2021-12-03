9th-$39,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:02. Good. duel insid,clr,lt drft

Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.900, 58.430, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.910.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Fast Anna-Charlie B

Scratched: Arrow Shape.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Anna's Dream120411-hd2-½1-31-1½E. Zayas9.604.603.603.80
Twenty One Short120333-½4-22-12-4¼M. Meneses5.003.603.70
Cajun Cousin118145-½5-15-23-½M. Vasquez3.605.10
Blame It On Rose118754-23-hd4-½4-3¾P. Lopez2.40
Numeric120666-16-½6-25-½L. Reyes19.40
Lara's Lady120522-½1-13-16-3¾E. Prado5.50
Del Rey Dolly1208887-27-½7-4½E. Gonzalez7.60
Vanishing Faith118277-hd888C. Sutherland53.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $82.60. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $22.80; Quinella (3-4) paid $24.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-8) paid $35.73; $1 Super High Five (4-3-1-8-7) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $49.75; $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $22.10;

