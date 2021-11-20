7th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 3:27. Good. 4-5w turn, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 46.270, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.140.
Trainer: Georgina Baxter
Winner: B M, 8, by Cowtown Cat-Thinkinoutofthebox
Scratched: Don't Make Me Beg.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Thinkin Cowtown
|120
|8
|5
|5-1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|1-½
|J. Morelos
|9.20
|Regal Chant
|120
|3
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|3-½
|2-nk
|M. Vasquez
|2.30
|Afficionado
|120
|2
|8
|6-½
|6-½
|5-1½
|3-1
|L. Reyes
|3.80
|Noble Intentions
|120
|7
|6
|7-1
|7-2
|7-hd
|4-1¼
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|17.70
|R Next Roll
|120
|6
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-hd
|5-nk
|M. Meneses
|3.20
|Buff's in Love
|120
|4
|3
|3-hd
|4-hd
|6-½
|6-½
|I. Castillo
|6.10
|Foxy Lady
|120
|1
|4
|4-hd
|5-2
|4-hd
|7-¾
|C. Sutherland
|6.70
|Lady Fiorella
|120
|5
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|R. Maragh
|23.70
|9 (8)
|Thinkin Cowtown
|20.40
|7.60
|4.20
|3 (3)
|Regal Chant
|4.40
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Afficionado
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $78.00. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $43.60; Quinella (3-9) paid $47.80; $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-2-8) paid $61.60; $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $71.60; $1 X-5 Super High Five (9-3-2-8-7) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $19.00; $3,565,841.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.