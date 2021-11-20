7th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 3:27. Good. 4-5w turn, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 46.270, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.140.

Trainer: Georgina Baxter

Winner: B M, 8, by Cowtown Cat-Thinkinoutofthebox

Scratched: Don't Make Me Beg.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Thinkin Cowtown120855-13-hd2-hd1-½J. Morelos20.407.604.209.20
Regal Chant120322-½2-½3-½2-nkM. Vasquez4.402.802.30
Afficionado120286-½6-½5-1½3-1L. Reyes3.003.80
Noble Intentions120767-17-27-hd4-1¼J. Diaz, Jr.17.70
R Next Roll120611-11-1½1-hd5-nkM. Meneses3.20
Buff's in Love120433-hd4-hd6-½6-½I. Castillo6.10
Foxy Lady120144-hd5-24-hd7-¾C. Sutherland6.70
Lady Fiorella120578888R. Maragh23.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $78.00. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $43.60; Quinella (3-9) paid $47.80; $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-2-8) paid $61.60; $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $71.60; $1 X-5 Super High Five (9-3-2-8-7) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $19.00; $3,565,841.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you