6th-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:45. Good. long drive, up outside

Fractional/Final Time: 23.570, 46.180, 58.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.900.

Trainer: Teresa Pompay

Winner: B F, 3, by Upstart-Letting Go

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sprout Wings119522-12-22-2½1-noM. Vasquez3.80
Gitana124311-hd1-hd1-hd2-1¾E. Jaramillo8.70
Dem a Wonder121134-½3-½3-33-4E. Gonzalez2.30
Crumb Bun1242565-34-24-5C. Torres2.40
R Prerogative124443-hd4-1½5-105-11½E. Zayas2.50
Twirling Star122665-hd666M. Fuentes39.90
5 (5)Sprout Wings9.604.803.40
3 (3)Gitana7.604.60
1 (1)Dem a Wonder2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $22.90. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $28.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $42.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $33.24; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $62.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you