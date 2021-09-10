6th-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:45. Good. long drive, up outside
Fractional/Final Time: 23.570, 46.180, 58.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.900.
Trainer: Teresa Pompay
Winner: B F, 3, by Upstart-Letting Go
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sprout Wings
|119
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-2
|2-2½
|1-no
|M. Vasquez
|3.80
|Gitana
|124
|3
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1¾
|E. Jaramillo
|8.70
|Dem a Wonder
|121
|1
|3
|4-½
|3-½
|3-3
|3-4
|E. Gonzalez
|2.30
|Crumb Bun
|124
|2
|5
|6
|5-3
|4-2
|4-5
|C. Torres
|2.40
|R Prerogative
|124
|4
|4
|3-hd
|4-1½
|5-10
|5-11½
|E. Zayas
|2.50
|Twirling Star
|122
|6
|6
|5-hd
|6
|6
|6
|M. Fuentes
|39.90
|5 (5)
|Sprout Wings
|9.60
|4.80
|3.40
|3 (3)
|Gitana
|7.60
|4.60
|1 (1)
|Dem a Wonder
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $22.90. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $14.40; $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $28.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $42.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-2) paid $33.24; $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $62.95;
