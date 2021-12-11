2nd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:33. Good. close up,mvd out4w,clr

Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 46.860, 1:10.910, 1:23.520, 00.000, 1:36.190.

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

Winner: CH H, 8, by Malibu Moon-Mindy Sue

Scratched: Mr Tito's.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Malibu Max121323-23-½2-hd1-½1-1¼J. Alvarado6.403.602.802.20
Divert120145-hd6-3½5-13-hd2-hdM. Vasquez3.602.602.40
Long Beach Kid120632-½2-½1-1½2-hd3-½L. Reyes3.405.10
Plato121754-15-hd3-½4-64-7M. Meneses8.90
Doctor D J121577776-1½5-nkJ. Morelos27.30
Dark Ages121466-14-hd6-2½5-hd6-5¾L. Reyes9.50
Dizzy Gillespie121211-hd1-½4-177E. Zayas3.60

$1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $273.50; $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $10.70; Quinella (1-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-8) paid $19.73; $1 Super High Five (3-1-7-8-6) paid $1,193.50; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $25.50;

