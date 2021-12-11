2nd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:33. Good. close up,mvd out4w,clr
Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 46.860, 1:10.910, 1:23.520, 00.000, 1:36.190.
Trainer: Jose D'Angelo
Winner: CH H, 8, by Malibu Moon-Mindy Sue
Scratched: Mr Tito's.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Malibu Max
|121
|3
|2
|3-2
|3-½
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-1¼
|J. Alvarado
|6.40
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|Divert
|120
|1
|4
|5-hd
|6-3½
|5-1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|M. Vasquez
|3.60
|2.60
|2.40
|Long Beach Kid
|120
|6
|3
|2-½
|2-½
|1-1½
|2-hd
|3-½
|L. Reyes
|3.40
|5.10
|Plato
|121
|7
|5
|4-1
|5-hd
|3-½
|4-6
|4-7
|M. Meneses
|8.90
|Doctor D J
|121
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-1½
|5-nk
|J. Morelos
|27.30
|Dark Ages
|121
|4
|6
|6-1
|4-hd
|6-2½
|5-hd
|6-5¾
|L. Reyes
|9.50
|Dizzy Gillespie
|121
|2
|1
|1-hd
|1-½
|4-1
|7
|7
|E. Zayas
|3.60
$1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $273.50; $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $10.70; Quinella (1-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-8) paid $19.73; $1 Super High Five (3-1-7-8-6) paid $1,193.50; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $25.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.