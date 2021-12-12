6th-$61,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:33. Good. 4wd, drew off, drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 46.690, 1:11.040, 1:23.570, 00.000, 1:37.340.
Trainer: Peter Walder
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by First Samurai-Gospel Girl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Corey
|118
|6
|2
|4-hd
|5-½
|1-½
|1-3
|1-2½
|C. Lanerie
|11.60
|5.60
|4.00
|4.80
|Elusive Molly
|121
|3
|7
|7
|7
|4-hd
|2-hd
|2-1¾
|E. Gonzalez
|6.20
|3.60
|5.60
|Twilight
|121
|5
|1
|5-½
|6-½
|7
|5-½
|3-1
|M. Vasquez
|3.60
|6.20
|Shea On a Mission
|118
|7
|3
|3-1½
|3-hd
|6-1
|6-1
|4-½
|J. Alvarado
|28.20
|Princess Betty
|121
|2
|6
|6-1
|4-1
|5-hd
|4-½
|5-1
|E. Zayas
|2.60
|Miss Mikaela
|118
|4
|4
|2-½
|1-½
|2-½
|3-1½
|6-11
|L. Saez
|2.10
|Shiny Empire
|118
|1
|5
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-1
|7
|7
|E. Jaramillo
|7.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (5/8-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $82.50. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $36.00; Quinella (3-6) paid $46.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-7) paid $118.29; $1 Super High Five (6-3-5-7-2) paid $14,629.80; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $58.80; $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $29.60; $12,619,204.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.