6th-$61,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:33. Good. 4wd, drew off, drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 46.690, 1:11.040, 1:23.570, 00.000, 1:37.340.

Trainer: Peter Walder

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by First Samurai-Gospel Girl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Corey118624-hd5-½1-½1-31-2½C. Lanerie11.605.604.004.80
Elusive Molly12137774-hd2-hd2-1¾E. Gonzalez6.203.605.60
Twilight121515-½6-½75-½3-1M. Vasquez3.606.20
Shea On a Mission118733-1½3-hd6-16-14-½J. Alvarado28.20
Princess Betty121266-14-15-hd4-½5-1E. Zayas2.60
Miss Mikaela118442-½1-½2-½3-1½6-11L. Saez2.10
Shiny Empire118151-hd2-13-177E. Jaramillo7.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (5/8-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $82.50. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $36.00; Quinella (3-6) paid $46.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-7) paid $118.29; $1 Super High Five (6-3-5-7-2) paid $14,629.80; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $58.80; $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $29.60; $12,619,204.

