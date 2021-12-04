1st-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 12:05. Good. won duel,headed,battle
Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.340, 1:10.800, 1:36.440, 00.000, 1:40.650.
Trainer: Gary Jackson
Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by More Than Ready-Villa d'Este
Scratched: Unmatchable, Strike the Top, Ambassador Jim, Small Hope.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Benefactor
|122
|11
|3
|2-2
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-¾
|M. Meneses
|10.00
|Farley
|124
|4
|2
|3-1
|3-3½
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-½
|R. Betancourt
|24.30
|Poco Charlie
|124
|7
|9
|9-2
|8-1½
|8-2
|5-1
|3-no
|R. Maragh
|11.80
|Inclusive
|122
|9
|8
|5-1
|6-2
|6-1½
|3-1
|4-½
|M. Vasquez
|5.20
|Uhtred
|124
|2
|5
|6-hd
|7-½
|5-hd
|4-1½
|5-1½
|P. Lopez
|1.80
|Philo
|122
|12
|6
|8-1
|9-2
|9-2
|7-1½
|6-1¼
|C. Sutherland
|7.20
|Drillomatic
|122
|1
|10
|12
|12
|12
|9-2
|7-no
|S. Gonzalez
|68.80
|Keepsakekitten
|115
|8
|12
|11-2
|11-hd
|11-hd
|8-hd
|8-nk
|F. Calles
|69.80
|Jeha
|119
|10
|7
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-½
|6-½
|9-2¾
|E. Zayas
|8.20
|National Honor
|122
|5
|11
|10-½
|10-1½
|10-½
|11-2½
|10-nk
|E. Gonzalez
|17.20
|Catching Fish
|119
|3
|4
|7-½
|5-½
|7-½
|10-hd
|11-4¼
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|8.40
|Kitten Street
|124
|6
|1
|1-hd
|2-2
|3-1
|12
|12
|M. Fernandez
|13.30
|11 (11)
|Benefactor
|22.00
|11.20
|7.00
|4 (4)
|Farley
|21.40
|15.20
|7 (7)
|Poco Charlie
|5.60
$1 Exacta (11-4) paid $263.40; Quinella (4-11) paid $322.80; $0.1 Superfecta (11-4-7-9-2) paid $3,249.76; $1 Super High Five (11-4-7-9-2) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (11-4-7) paid $1,825.65;
