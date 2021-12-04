1st-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 12:05. Good. won duel,headed,battle

Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.340, 1:10.800, 1:36.440, 00.000, 1:40.650.

Trainer: Gary Jackson

Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by More Than Ready-Villa d'Este

Scratched: Unmatchable, Strike the Top, Ambassador Jim, Small Hope.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Benefactor1221132-21-hd2-21-hd1-¾M. Meneses22.0011.207.0010.00
Farley124423-13-3½1-hd2-1½2-½R. Betancourt21.4015.2024.30
Poco Charlie124799-28-1½8-25-13-noR. Maragh5.6011.80
Inclusive122985-16-26-1½3-14-½M. Vasquez5.20
Uhtred124256-hd7-½5-hd4-1½5-1½P. Lopez1.80
Philo1221268-19-29-27-1½6-1¼C. Sutherland7.20
Drillomatic1221101212129-27-noS. Gonzalez68.80
Keepsakekitten11581211-211-hd11-hd8-hd8-nkF. Calles69.80
Jeha1191074-14-1½4-½6-½9-2¾E. Zayas8.20
National Honor12251110-½10-1½10-½11-2½10-nkE. Gonzalez17.20
Catching Fish119347-½5-½7-½10-hd11-4¼J. Vargas, Jr.8.40
Kitten Street124611-hd2-23-11212M. Fernandez13.30

$1 Exacta (11-4) paid $263.40; Quinella (4-11) paid $322.80; $0.1 Superfecta (11-4-7-9-2) paid $3,249.76; $1 Super High Five (11-4-7-9-2) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (11-4-7) paid $1,825.65;

