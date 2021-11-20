9th-$37,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:42. 8. 3&4w,drew off,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 24.730, 49.830, 1:14.160, 1:38.320, 00.000, 1:44.290.

Trainer: Darien Rodriguez

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Wicked Strong-Inner Groove

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Wicked Groove118436-16-hd7-13-1½1-3¼E. Zayas17.207.805.207.60
Katz a Dream121553-1½3-hd3-hd4-hd2-hdP. Lopez4.203.202.50
Isla Bonita118988886-hd3-¾J. Diaz, Jr.9.2019.60
Village Queen118325-½5-hd6-hd5-hd4-nkE. Gonzalez8.10
Riveting Spirit121664-14-1½4-17-35-hdC. Sutherland8.50
Appointed118742-hd2-½2-12-hd6-2¾M. Vasquez2.50
Centsless Drama121111-1½1-11-½1-½7-1½E. Jaramillo4.60
Feets of Feather121277-½7-1½5-hd88L. Panici22.70
Domineering11889J. Morelos20.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $177.55. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $32.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $34.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-9-3) paid $322.38; $1 Super High Five (4-5-9-3-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-9) paid $228.45; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $142.20;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you