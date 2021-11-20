9th-$37,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:42. 8. 3&4w,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 24.730, 49.830, 1:14.160, 1:38.320, 00.000, 1:44.290.
Trainer: Darien Rodriguez
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Wicked Strong-Inner Groove
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Wicked Groove
|118
|4
|3
|6-1
|6-hd
|7-1
|3-1½
|1-3¼
|E. Zayas
|17.20
|7.80
|5.20
|7.60
|Katz a Dream
|121
|5
|5
|3-1½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-hd
|2-hd
|P. Lopez
|4.20
|3.20
|2.50
|Isla Bonita
|118
|9
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-hd
|3-¾
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|9.20
|19.60
|Village Queen
|118
|3
|2
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-hd
|5-hd
|4-nk
|E. Gonzalez
|8.10
|Riveting Spirit
|121
|6
|6
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-1
|7-3
|5-hd
|C. Sutherland
|8.50
|Appointed
|118
|7
|4
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|2-hd
|6-2¾
|M. Vasquez
|2.50
|Centsless Drama
|121
|1
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-½
|1-½
|7-1½
|E. Jaramillo
|4.60
|Feets of Feather
|121
|2
|7
|7-½
|7-1½
|5-hd
|8
|8
|L. Panici
|22.70
|Domineering
|118
|8
|9
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|J. Morelos
|20.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $177.55. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $32.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $34.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-9-3) paid $322.38; $1 Super High Five (4-5-9-3-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-9) paid $228.45; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $142.20;
