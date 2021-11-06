7th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Clear
Off 3:30. Good. 4w 2nd,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.480, 1:13.270, 1:37.900, 00.000, 1:44.420.
Trainer: Jorge Delgado
Winner: B G, 5, by Kitten's Joy-Harper Grace
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Devoted Kitten
|121
|7
|9
|8-3
|6-hd
|3-1
|1-2½
|1-3
|I. Castillo
|4.30
|Philo
|121
|5
|4
|6-hd
|7-hd
|7-hd
|3-½
|2-1
|C. Torres
|10.40
|Uhtred
|123
|6
|3
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-½
|2-1
|3-1½
|L. Reyes
|2.60
|Digital Footprint
|121
|1
|2
|4-hd
|4-hd
|6-1
|5-1
|4-3¼
|S. Camacho
|6.20
|Bandy's Map
|121
|3
|10
|9-1
|9-6
|8-5
|6-hd
|5-½
|L. Panici
|45.50
|Dover Cliffs
|121
|4
|1
|5-2½
|5-1
|5-hd
|7-1
|6-1½
|R. Maragh
|15.30
|Kramden
|123
|8
|5
|1-1½
|2-1
|4-hd
|8-4
|7-1
|M. Vasquez
|6.20
|Farley
|123
|10
|6
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|4-hd
|8-4½
|C. Sutherland
|6.90
|Candy Crushem
|121
|2
|7
|7-½
|8-1
|9-5
|9-5
|9-6¾
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|5.40
|Il Faraone
|121
|9
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|J. Batista
|49.50
|7 (7)
|Devoted Kitten
|10.60
|6.60
|3.80
|5 (5)
|Philo
|11.00
|5.60
|6 (6)
|Uhtred
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $69.35. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $21.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $51.30; Quinella (5-7) paid $65.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-1) paid $83.17; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $76.75; $1 X-5 Super High Five (7-5-6-1-3) no winners.;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.