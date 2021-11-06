7th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Clear

Off 3:30. Good. 4w 2nd,drew off,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.480, 1:13.270, 1:37.900, 00.000, 1:44.420.

Trainer: Jorge Delgado

Winner: B G, 5, by Kitten's Joy-Harper Grace

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Devoted Kitten121798-36-hd3-11-2½1-3I. Castillo4.30
Philo121546-hd7-hd7-hd3-½2-1C. Torres10.40
Uhtred123633-hd3-12-½2-13-1½L. Reyes2.60
Digital Footprint121124-hd4-hd6-15-14-3¼S. Camacho6.20
Bandy's Map1213109-19-68-56-hd5-½L. Panici45.50
Dover Cliffs121415-2½5-15-hd7-16-1½R. Maragh15.30
Kramden123851-1½2-14-hd8-47-1M. Vasquez6.20
Farley1231062-11-hd1-1½4-hd8-4½C. Sutherland6.90
Candy Crushem121277-½8-19-59-59-6¾J. Diaz, Jr.5.40
Il Faraone121981010101010J. Batista49.50
7 (7)Devoted Kitten10.606.603.80
5 (5)Philo11.005.60
6 (6)Uhtred2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $69.35. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $21.00; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $51.30; Quinella (5-7) paid $65.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-1) paid $83.17; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $76.75; $1 X-5 Super High Five (7-5-6-1-3) no winners.;

