2nd-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:59. Good. 2&3w,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 47.010, 1:11.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.400.
Trainer: Gilberto Zerpa
Winner: B G, 4, by Colonel John-Winekeeper
Scratched: Unmatchable, Lusitano, Golden Decision.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Uncork the Bottle
|122
|3
|3
|4-1½
|3-1
|1-2½
|1-6¾
|C. Torres
|1.10
|Dizzy Gillespie
|122
|2
|4
|3-½
|4-1
|4-5
|2-¾
|E. Zayas
|2.80
|One Eyed Jack
|122
|5
|2
|2-3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-3¼
|L. Reyes
|6.20
|Honolulu Express
|122
|4
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|3-hd
|4-9¾
|I. Castillo
|2.20
|Shakem N Breakem
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|37.70
|4 (3)
|Uncork the Bottle
|4.20
|2.40
|2.10
|2 (2)
|Dizzy Gillespie
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (5)
|One Eyed Jack
|2.40
$1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $14.00; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $5.10; Quinella (2-4) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-8-5) paid $1.49; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $6.50;
