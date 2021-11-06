2nd-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:59. Good. 2&3w,drew off,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 23.200, 47.010, 1:11.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.400.

Trainer: Gilberto Zerpa

Winner: B G, 4, by Colonel John-Winekeeper

Scratched: Unmatchable, Lusitano, Golden Decision.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Uncork the Bottle122334-1½3-11-2½1-6¾C. Torres1.10
Dizzy Gillespie122243-½4-14-52-¾E. Zayas2.80
One Eyed Jack122522-32-hd2-hd3-3¼L. Reyes6.20
Honolulu Express122411-½1-½3-hd4-9¾I. Castillo2.20
Shakem N Breakem122155555J. Diaz, Jr.37.70
4 (3)Uncork the Bottle4.202.402.10
2 (2)Dizzy Gillespie2.802.20
8 (5)One Eyed Jack2.40

$1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $14.00; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $5.10; Quinella (2-4) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-8-5) paid $1.49; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $6.50;

