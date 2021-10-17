8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:34. Good. ins 3/16,tip3w,up late
Fractional/Final Time: 25.130, 50.580, 1:15.600, 1:41.100, 00.000, 1:47.730.
Trainer: David Fawkes
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Big Drama-On the Dole
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Uptown Queen
|125
|5
|3
|6-hd
|7-½
|7-1½
|3-½
|1-1
|E. Jaramillo
|6.40
|4.60
|3.40
|2.20
|Raison the Glass
|125
|12
|10
|7-½
|5-hd
|5-½
|1-½
|2-1½
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|9.60
|4.60
|14.20
|Karenville
|120
|8
|4
|3-hd
|4-1
|3-½
|4-1½
|3-1
|S. Camacho
|5.20
|8.10
|La Rusia
|125
|4
|2
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-1½
|4-3
|E. Zayas
|3.20
|One Night Stand
|120
|7
|11
|11-1
|11-2
|9-½
|6-½
|5-2½
|L. Panici
|7.90
|Dora Princella
|118
|3
|6
|10-1½
|10-hd
|10-hd
|9-1
|6-½
|A. Arroyo
|84.30
|Red Wind
|120
|10
|7
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1½
|5-2
|7-no
|C. Torres
|10.60
|Sister Is Devil
|120
|6
|8
|9-½
|8-½
|8-hd
|7-1½
|8-1½
|L. Reyes
|25.20
|Cactus Kitten
|125
|1
|5
|8-½
|9-1
|11-1½
|10-1
|9-1
|C. Sutherland
|6.90
|First Gold
|120
|2
|1
|4-1
|6-1
|6-hd
|8-hd
|10-1
|J. Morelos
|46.50
|Gingeronmymind
|125
|9
|9
|12
|12
|12
|11-3
|11-5½
|M. Vasquez
|12.60
|V K Star
|120
|11
|12
|5-½
|3-½
|4-½
|12
|12
|G. Martinez
|39.90
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (5-12) paid $42.00; Quinella (5-12) paid $64.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-8-4) paid $97.26; $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-8) paid $162.70; $1 X-5 Super High Five (5-12-8-4-7) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $18.70; $6,186,921.
