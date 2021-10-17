8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:34. Good. ins 3/16,tip3w,up late

Fractional/Final Time: 25.130, 50.580, 1:15.600, 1:41.100, 00.000, 1:47.730.

Trainer: David Fawkes

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Big Drama-On the Dole

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Uptown Queen125536-hd7-½7-1½3-½1-1E. Jaramillo2.20
Raison the Glass12512107-½5-hd5-½1-½2-1½J. Diaz, Jr.14.20
Karenville120843-hd4-13-½4-1½3-1S. Camacho8.10
La Rusia125421-11-½1-hd2-1½4-3E. Zayas3.20
One Night Stand12071111-111-29-½6-½5-2½L. Panici7.90
Dora Princella1183610-1½10-hd10-hd9-16-½A. Arroyo84.30
Red Wind1201072-hd2-12-1½5-27-noC. Torres10.60
Sister Is Devil120689-½8-½8-hd7-1½8-1½L. Reyes25.20
Cactus Kitten125158-½9-111-1½10-19-1C. Sutherland6.90
First Gold120214-16-16-hd8-hd10-1J. Morelos46.50
Gingeronmymind1259912121211-311-5½M. Vasquez12.60
V K Star12011125-½3-½4-½1212G. Martinez39.90
5 (5)Uptown Queen6.404.603.40
12 (12)Raison the Glass9.604.60
8 (8)Karenville5.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (5-12) paid $42.00; Quinella (5-12) paid $64.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-8-4) paid $97.26; $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-8) paid $162.70; $1 X-5 Super High Five (5-12-8-4-7) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $18.70; $6,186,921.

