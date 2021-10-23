6th-$46,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:31. 8. vied 5wd 1/8p,drew clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 45.770, 58.310, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.800.

Trainer: Juan Alvarado

Winner: B F, 3, by Brethren-Miso Blue

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Freak118155-½5-22-hd1-2E. Zayas7.004.403.602.50
Romantic Tale121743-½1-hd3-12-1½L. Panici23.4012.2027.30
The Great Kath123414-24-½4-1½3-½S. Camacho6.008.50
Follow Me Mom1232687-15-½4-¾G. Martinez32.30
World Gone Wild120886-26-36-25-1¼M. Vasquez2.40
True Atka121577-½87-½6-1¼C. Torres11.70
Mackenzie's Girl121321-hd2-hd1-hd7-6E. Jaramillo3.00
Bahamian Moon123632-hd3-188A. Arroyo6.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $46.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $71.30; Quinella (1-7) paid $74.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-2) paid $286.32; $1 Super High Five (1-7-4-2-8) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $158.45; $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $31.30;

