6th-$46,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:31. 8. vied 5wd 1/8p,drew clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.590, 45.770, 58.310, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.800.
Trainer: Juan Alvarado
Winner: B F, 3, by Brethren-Miso Blue
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Freak
|118
|1
|5
|5-½
|5-2
|2-hd
|1-2
|E. Zayas
|7.00
|4.40
|3.60
|2.50
|Romantic Tale
|121
|7
|4
|3-½
|1-hd
|3-1
|2-1½
|L. Panici
|23.40
|12.20
|27.30
|The Great Kath
|123
|4
|1
|4-2
|4-½
|4-1½
|3-½
|S. Camacho
|6.00
|8.50
|Follow Me Mom
|123
|2
|6
|8
|7-1
|5-½
|4-¾
|G. Martinez
|32.30
|World Gone Wild
|120
|8
|8
|6-2
|6-3
|6-2
|5-1¼
|M. Vasquez
|2.40
|True Atka
|121
|5
|7
|7-½
|8
|7-½
|6-1¼
|C. Torres
|11.70
|Mackenzie's Girl
|121
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-hd
|1-hd
|7-6
|E. Jaramillo
|3.00
|Bahamian Moon
|123
|6
|3
|2-hd
|3-1
|8
|8
|A. Arroyo
|6.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $46.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $71.30; Quinella (1-7) paid $74.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-2) paid $286.32; $1 Super High Five (1-7-4-2-8) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $158.45; $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $31.30;
