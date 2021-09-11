7th-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Off 3:51. Good. stdy'd 5/8,4w1/4,surge

Fractional/Final Time: 23.830, 47.550, 1:11.620, 1:23.470, 00.000, 1:35.410.

Trainer: Thomas Proctor

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by War Front-Cassatt

Scratched: Forbidden Dream.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Free Data120897-hd8-1½6-½4-hd1-2¾K. Coa7.404.403.402.70
Love My Job1201062-hd2-12-1½1-12-½L. Reyes6.804.806.70
Chica Boom120783-13-½3-hd3-hd3-½M. Vasquez6.8013.00
Ventriloquist120414-hd5-hd5-15-24-½E. Gonzalez5.40
Maria's Revenge120129-1½9-28-17-45-¾E. Zayas2.80
Rivercrest Road124975-hd4-14-1½6-hd6-2¼L. Panici20.90
Walks Like a Lady120651-11-11-½2-½7-7S. Camacho6.50
Gilded Asset120231010108-1½8-2M. Meneses68.10
Magna Colors1243108-37-½9-1½9-59-12G. Martinez76.00
Flashy Too120546-1½6-½7-1½1010C. Torres7.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $21.30. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $26.80; Quinella (8-10) paid $28.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-7-4) paid $137.00; $1 Super High Five (8-10-7-4-1) paid $4,533.30; $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-7) paid $135.75; $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $20.00;

