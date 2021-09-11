7th-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Off 3:51. Good. stdy'd 5/8,4w1/4,surge
Fractional/Final Time: 23.830, 47.550, 1:11.620, 1:23.470, 00.000, 1:35.410.
Trainer: Thomas Proctor
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by War Front-Cassatt
Scratched: Forbidden Dream.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Free Data
|120
|8
|9
|7-hd
|8-1½
|6-½
|4-hd
|1-2¾
|K. Coa
|7.40
|4.40
|3.40
|2.70
|Love My Job
|120
|10
|6
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-1
|2-½
|L. Reyes
|6.80
|4.80
|6.70
|Chica Boom
|120
|7
|8
|3-1
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|M. Vasquez
|6.80
|13.00
|Ventriloquist
|120
|4
|1
|4-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-2
|4-½
|E. Gonzalez
|5.40
|Maria's Revenge
|120
|1
|2
|9-1½
|9-2
|8-1
|7-4
|5-¾
|E. Zayas
|2.80
|Rivercrest Road
|124
|9
|7
|5-hd
|4-1
|4-1½
|6-hd
|6-2¼
|L. Panici
|20.90
|Walks Like a Lady
|120
|6
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|1-½
|2-½
|7-7
|S. Camacho
|6.50
|Gilded Asset
|120
|2
|3
|10
|10
|10
|8-1½
|8-2
|M. Meneses
|68.10
|Magna Colors
|124
|3
|10
|8-3
|7-½
|9-1½
|9-5
|9-12
|G. Martinez
|76.00
|Flashy Too
|120
|5
|4
|6-1½
|6-½
|7-1½
|10
|10
|C. Torres
|7.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $21.30. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $26.80; Quinella (8-10) paid $28.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-7-4) paid $137.00; $1 Super High Five (8-10-7-4-1) paid $4,533.30; $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-7) paid $135.75; $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $20.00;
