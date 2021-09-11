2nd-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:55. 6. edged away3-2w,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.830, 46.580, 1:11.540, 1:24.030, 00.000, 1:37.050.

Trainer: Aubrey Maragh

Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Indian Express-Silver Envoy

Scratched: One Turn Johnny.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bold Envoy124741-hd1-hd1-11-21-5¾R. Maragh4.20
Guaco124575-½5-22-12-32-1½M. Vasquez3.40
Nimble Beast124126-2½6-14-½4-53-¾C. Torres2.60
Prospect Project124653-½3-13-23-14-7¼L. Panici16.60
Excalibur124334-14-hd6-65-hd5-2¾E. Gonzalez2.00
Power12426775-16-126-22¾E. Prado20.30
Fitz's Mo120412-½2-hd777E. Jaramillo10.90
8 (7)Bold Envoy10.405.803.20
6 (5)Guaco4.202.40
1 (1)Nimble Beast2.60

$1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $86.90; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $20.60; Quinella (6-8) paid $21.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-1-7) paid $44.33; $1 Super High Five (8-6-1-7-3) paid $1,765.90; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-1) paid $34.65; $1 Consolation Double (1-4) paid $16.40;

