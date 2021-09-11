2nd-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:55. 6. edged away3-2w,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.830, 46.580, 1:11.540, 1:24.030, 00.000, 1:37.050.
Trainer: Aubrey Maragh
Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Indian Express-Silver Envoy
Scratched: One Turn Johnny.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bold Envoy
|124
|7
|4
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|1-5¾
|R. Maragh
|4.20
|Guaco
|124
|5
|7
|5-½
|5-2
|2-1
|2-3
|2-1½
|M. Vasquez
|3.40
|Nimble Beast
|124
|1
|2
|6-2½
|6-1
|4-½
|4-5
|3-¾
|C. Torres
|2.60
|Prospect Project
|124
|6
|5
|3-½
|3-1
|3-2
|3-1
|4-7¼
|L. Panici
|16.60
|Excalibur
|124
|3
|3
|4-1
|4-hd
|6-6
|5-hd
|5-2¾
|E. Gonzalez
|2.00
|Power
|124
|2
|6
|7
|7
|5-1
|6-12
|6-22¾
|E. Prado
|20.30
|Fitz's Mo
|120
|4
|1
|2-½
|2-hd
|7
|7
|7
|E. Jaramillo
|10.90
|8 (7)
|Bold Envoy
|10.40
|5.80
|3.20
|6 (5)
|Guaco
|4.20
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Nimble Beast
|2.60
$1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $86.90; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $20.60; Quinella (6-8) paid $21.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-1-7) paid $44.33; $1 Super High Five (8-6-1-7-3) paid $1,765.90; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-1) paid $34.65; $1 Consolation Double (1-4) paid $16.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.