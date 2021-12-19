4th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Clear

Off 1:58. 5. past spent foe,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 46.200, 1:12.520, 1:39.080, 00.000, 1:43.120.

Trainer: Aubrey Maragh

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Malibu Moon-Stellaris

Scratched: Bluto's Candy, Sonic Kitten, Food Bank Helper, Wizard Serrat, Awesome Ed, Millennium Condo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Emigrantedesilluso120212-1½2-32-41-51-4½H. Berrios5.40
Henrythethird113998-½7-½6-½5-42-nkF. Calles10.10
Grand Sir120486-hd6-14-hd3-hd3-3J. Morelos3.10
Frosty Warrior120845-1½4-23-32-hd4-5¾C. Sutherland9.30
Macho Time120510109-1½8-3½6-35-1L. Panici6.90
Sovereign of Speed120121-51-101-2½4-½6-7¾J. Alvarado1.50
Sir Samuel120663-½3-hd5-17-57-5G. Martinez62.70
Bigboystoys1181079-21010108-1½D. Boraco41.70
One More Day120357-1½8-19-2½9-19-8½L. Figueroa48.00
David's Cupid120734-½5-17-38-hd10R. Maragh23.50
2 (2)Emigrantedesilluso12.806.604.60
10 (9)Henrythethird9.204.40
4 (4)Grand Sir3.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $109.05. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $48.90; Quinella (2-10) paid $78.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-4-8) paid $77.83; $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-4) paid $68.35; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-10-4-8-5) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $40.20;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you