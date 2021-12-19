4th-$35,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Clear
Off 1:58. 5. past spent foe,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 46.200, 1:12.520, 1:39.080, 00.000, 1:43.120.
Trainer: Aubrey Maragh
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Malibu Moon-Stellaris
Scratched: Bluto's Candy, Sonic Kitten, Food Bank Helper, Wizard Serrat, Awesome Ed, Millennium Condo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Emigrantedesilluso
|120
|2
|1
|2-1½
|2-3
|2-4
|1-5
|1-4½
|H. Berrios
|5.40
|Henrythethird
|113
|9
|9
|8-½
|7-½
|6-½
|5-4
|2-nk
|F. Calles
|10.10
|Grand Sir
|120
|4
|8
|6-hd
|6-1
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-3
|J. Morelos
|3.10
|Frosty Warrior
|120
|8
|4
|5-1½
|4-2
|3-3
|2-hd
|4-5¾
|C. Sutherland
|9.30
|Macho Time
|120
|5
|10
|10
|9-1½
|8-3½
|6-3
|5-1
|L. Panici
|6.90
|Sovereign of Speed
|120
|1
|2
|1-5
|1-10
|1-2½
|4-½
|6-7¾
|J. Alvarado
|1.50
|Sir Samuel
|120
|6
|6
|3-½
|3-hd
|5-1
|7-5
|7-5
|G. Martinez
|62.70
|Bigboystoys
|118
|10
|7
|9-2
|10
|10
|10
|8-1½
|D. Boraco
|41.70
|One More Day
|120
|3
|5
|7-1½
|8-1
|9-2½
|9-1
|9-8½
|L. Figueroa
|48.00
|David's Cupid
|120
|7
|3
|4-½
|5-1
|7-3
|8-hd
|10
|R. Maragh
|23.50
|2 (2)
|Emigrantedesilluso
|12.80
|6.60
|4.60
|10 (9)
|Henrythethird
|9.20
|4.40
|4 (4)
|Grand Sir
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $109.05. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $48.90; Quinella (2-10) paid $78.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-4-8) paid $77.83; $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-4) paid $68.35; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-10-4-8-5) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $40.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.