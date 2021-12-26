4th-$43,000, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:39. 6. 3-4wd, drew off, drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.320, 1:11.740, 1:24.680, 00.000, 1:37.810.
Trainer: Bobby Dibona
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Constitution-Warm Sunshine
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Steal Sunshine
|120
|4
|1
|5-hd
|4-1½
|2-hd
|1-2½
|1-10½
|L. Reyes
|4.20
|Bob Marco
|120
|3
|5
|3-1
|7
|7
|5-3
|2-nk
|L. Saez
|1.20
|It's Not Easy
|120
|1
|4
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-2½
|3-5¾
|P. Lopez
|9.70
|Khopilot
|120
|2
|6
|6-hd
|6-1½
|5-hd
|6-2
|4-1¾
|J. Alvarado
|5.60
|Sensei Lawrence
|120
|6
|7
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-1½
|3-1
|5-nk
|J. Leparoux
|3.70
|Glory and Victory
|120
|7
|3
|4-1
|3-1½
|4-5
|4-1
|6-6
|J. Castellano
|22.10
|Birdnote
|120
|5
|2
|7
|5-1
|6-1
|7
|7
|L. Panici
|13.50
|4 (4)
|Steal Sunshine
|10.40
|4.60
|3.20
|3 (3)
|Bob Marco
|3.40
|2.80
|1 (1)
|It's Not Easy
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $23.85. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $21.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $15.50; Quinella (3-4) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-2) paid $32.99; $1 Super High Five (4-3-1-2-6) paid $726.80; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $23.65;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.