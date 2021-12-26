4th-$43,000, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:39. 6. 3-4wd, drew off, drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 46.320, 1:11.740, 1:24.680, 00.000, 1:37.810.

Trainer: Bobby Dibona

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Constitution-Warm Sunshine

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Steal Sunshine120415-hd4-1½2-hd1-2½1-10½L. Reyes10.404.603.204.20
Bob Marco120353-1775-32-nkL. Saez3.402.801.20
It's Not Easy120141-½1-½1-hd2-2½3-5¾P. Lopez3.209.70
Khopilot120266-hd6-1½5-hd6-24-1¾J. Alvarado5.60
Sensei Lawrence120672-hd2-13-1½3-15-nkJ. Leparoux3.70
Glory and Victory120734-13-1½4-54-16-6J. Castellano22.10
Birdnote1205275-16-177L. Panici13.50

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $23.85. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $21.70; $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $15.50; Quinella (3-4) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-2) paid $32.99; $1 Super High Five (4-3-1-2-6) paid $726.80; $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $23.65;

