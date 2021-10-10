7th-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:09. Good. 2wd, left lead,prevail

Fractional/Final Time: 25.350, 51.410, 1:17.460, 1:42.640, 00.000, 1:49.210.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by War Front-Yahilwa

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Endless Front120624-1½3-½2-1½1-hd1-noE. Jaramillo3.802.802.100.90
Viva La Red120341-1½1-21-hd2-1½2-2R. Maragh2.802.102.10
Ventriloquist120555-hd5-13-13-53-11½C. Torres2.102.90
Magna Colors1241666664-1½G. Martinez55.40
Lucky Emilia120213-14-15-24-hd5-2½L. Reyes20.30
Starship Unica120432-1½2-½4-35-1½6M. Vasquez18.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (12-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $26.90. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $3.50; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $5.40; Quinella (3-6) paid $6.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-1) paid $3.93; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $4.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

