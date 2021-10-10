7th-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:09. Good. 2wd, left lead,prevail
Fractional/Final Time: 25.350, 51.410, 1:17.460, 1:42.640, 00.000, 1:49.210.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by War Front-Yahilwa
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Endless Front
|120
|6
|2
|4-1½
|3-½
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-no
|E. Jaramillo
|0.90
|Viva La Red
|120
|3
|4
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-2
|R. Maragh
|2.10
|Ventriloquist
|120
|5
|5
|5-hd
|5-1
|3-1
|3-5
|3-11½
|C. Torres
|2.90
|Magna Colors
|124
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4-1½
|G. Martinez
|55.40
|Lucky Emilia
|120
|2
|1
|3-1
|4-1
|5-2
|4-hd
|5-2½
|L. Reyes
|20.30
|Starship Unica
|120
|4
|3
|2-1½
|2-½
|4-3
|5-1½
|6
|M. Vasquez
|18.60
|6 (6)
|Endless Front
|3.80
|2.80
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Viva La Red
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Ventriloquist
|2.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (12-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $26.90. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $3.50; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $5.40; Quinella (3-6) paid $6.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-1) paid $3.93; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $4.35;
