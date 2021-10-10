1st-$32,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 12:51. Good. duel 2wd, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.370, 1:00.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.150.
Trainer: Matthew Williams
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Kitten's Joy-How's the Market
Scratched: Super Sniper, Luca Drew the Ace.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|High Yield Kitten
|119
|3
|2
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-no
|L. Reyes
|1.70
|Awesome Family
|119
|2
|1
|1-hd
|2-3½
|2-5
|2-5¾
|M. Vasquez
|9.40
|Attenti Mandatory
|121
|5
|4
|4-1½
|3-2
|3-1½
|3-2½
|J. Sanchez
|4.80
|Shipwreck
|124
|6
|5
|6
|5-5
|4-3
|4-5
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|31.40
|Gilded Asset
|118
|4
|3
|5-1
|4-hd
|5-12
|5-29½
|C. Torres
|8.60
|Carrots Or Carats
|119
|1
|6
|3-½
|6
|6
|6
|S. Camacho
|1.20
|5 (3)
|High Yield Kitten
|5.40
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Awesome Family
|8.20
|6.20
|7 (5)
|Attenti Mandatory
|4.60
$1 Exacta (5-2) paid $20.90; Quinella (2-5) paid $30.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-8) paid $42.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $44.45;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.