1st-$32,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 12:51. Good. duel 2wd, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 48.370, 1:00.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.150.

Trainer: Matthew Williams

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Kitten's Joy-How's the Market

Scratched: Super Sniper, Luca Drew the Ace.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
High Yield Kitten119322-1½1-hd1-hd1-noL. Reyes1.70
Awesome Family119211-hd2-3½2-52-5¾M. Vasquez9.40
Attenti Mandatory121544-1½3-23-1½3-2½J. Sanchez4.80
Shipwreck1246565-54-34-5J. Diaz, Jr.31.40
Gilded Asset118435-14-hd5-125-29½C. Torres8.60
Carrots Or Carats119163-½666S. Camacho1.20
5 (3)High Yield Kitten5.403.002.20
2 (2)Awesome Family8.206.20
7 (5)Attenti Mandatory4.60

$1 Exacta (5-2) paid $20.90; Quinella (2-5) paid $30.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-8) paid $42.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $44.45;

