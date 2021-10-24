5th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:01. Good. 5wd 3/16p,drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.500, 45.940, 58.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.360.
Trainer: R. Castro
Winner: B G, 3, by Dialed In-Pleasant Ring
Scratched: Nureyev's Dream.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Doo Wop Don
|121
|9
|9
|6-hd
|6-2
|1-hd
|1-1¾
|L. Reyes
|1.40
|Bronx
|121
|7
|2
|3-hd
|4-2
|2-1
|2-3½
|E. Zayas
|5.70
|Pacific Legend
|121
|2
|7
|5-½
|5-1
|3-½
|3-3½
|E. Prado
|15.80
|Lefthooklightsout
|121
|1
|12
|9-½
|8-½
|5-hd
|4-nk
|M. Vasquez
|8.10
|Cpower
|121
|5
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-2
|5-2¾
|C. Torres
|3.20
|Carrots Or Carats
|121
|3
|4
|4-3
|3-hd
|7-2½
|6-2½
|J. Rios
|11.80
|Master Q
|121
|4
|3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|6-1
|7-hd
|C. Sutherland
|8.10
|Got Floffy
|124
|8
|6
|7-½
|7-hd
|8-1½
|8-2¾
|A. Arroyo
|72.30
|Nona Rac
|121
|11
|10
|11-3½
|11-1½
|9-2
|9-4¼
|J. Batista
|63.00
|Discounted
|121
|6
|8
|10-1½
|9-½
|10-10
|10-13
|R. Maragh
|104.70
|E B's Wirthit
|124
|10
|11
|12
|12
|11-1
|11-1¼
|S. Saez
|92.00
|Ali Owns the Fight
|117
|12
|1
|8-½
|10-1
|12
|12
|R. Diaz
|132.20
|9 (9)
|Doo Wop Don
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|7 (7)
|Bronx
|5.00
|3.20
|2 (2)
|Pacific Legend
|5.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (6-3-1-5-9/13) 5 Correct Paid $310.65 , 4 Correct Paid $6.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-1-5-9/13) 4 Correct Paid $138.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $17.75. $1 Super High Five (9-7-2-1-5) paid $1,589.10; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $39.40; $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $10.60; $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $13.10; Quinella (7-9) paid $14.20; $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-1) paid $36.06;
