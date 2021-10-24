5th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:01. Good. 5wd 3/16p,drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.500, 45.940, 58.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.360.

Trainer: R. Castro

Winner: B G, 3, by Dialed In-Pleasant Ring

Scratched: Nureyev's Dream.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Doo Wop Don121996-hd6-21-hd1-1¾L. Reyes1.40
Bronx121723-hd4-22-12-3½E. Zayas5.70
Pacific Legend121275-½5-13-½3-3½E. Prado15.80
Lefthooklightsout1211129-½8-½5-hd4-nkM. Vasquez8.10
Cpower121551-hd1-hd4-25-2¾C. Torres3.20
Carrots Or Carats121344-33-hd7-2½6-2½J. Rios11.80
Master Q121432-hd2-hd6-17-hdC. Sutherland8.10
Got Floffy124867-½7-hd8-1½8-2¾A. Arroyo72.30
Nona Rac121111011-3½11-1½9-29-4¼J. Batista63.00
Discounted1216810-1½9-½10-1010-13R. Maragh104.70
E B's Wirthit1241011121211-111-1¼S. Saez92.00
Ali Owns the Fight1171218-½10-11212R. Diaz132.20
9 (9)Doo Wop Don4.803.202.40
7 (7)Bronx5.003.20
2 (2)Pacific Legend5.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (6-3-1-5-9/13) 5 Correct Paid $310.65 , 4 Correct Paid $6.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-1-5-9/13) 4 Correct Paid $138.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $17.75. $1 Super High Five (9-7-2-1-5) paid $1,589.10; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $39.40; $1 Daily Double (5-9) paid $10.60; $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $13.10; Quinella (7-9) paid $14.20; $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-1) paid $36.06;

