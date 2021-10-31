3rd-$35,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:56. Good. pc,clr,drew off,held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 45.420, 1:10.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.140.
Trainer: J. Sweezey
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Brethren-Regal Rose
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bramble Berry
|122
|1
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2¼
|E. Gonzalez
|0.90
|Gitana
|120
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-2
|2-½
|2-nk
|E. Jaramillo
|3.50
|Trevess
|122
|2
|6
|4-½
|4-1
|3-2
|3-1¾
|C. Torres
|9.80
|Let's Be Honest
|122
|3
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-2
|4-7½
|L. Reyes
|2.80
|Bargainaire
|120
|6
|1
|5-1
|5-4
|5-6
|5-11
|M. Vasquez
|16.50
|Nurse Judy
|118
|4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|C. Sutherland
|19.00
|1 (1)
|Bramble Berry
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Gitana
|4.00
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Trevess
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.55. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $3.80; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $6.80; Quinella (1-5) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $5.82; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $13.00;
