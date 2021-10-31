3rd-$35,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:56. Good. pc,clr,drew off,held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 45.420, 1:10.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.140.

Trainer: J. Sweezey

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Brethren-Regal Rose

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bramble Berry122151-11-11-1½1-2¼E. Gonzalez0.90
Gitana120522-12-22-½2-nkE. Jaramillo3.50
Trevess122264-½4-13-23-1¾C. Torres9.80
Let's Be Honest122333-½3-hd4-24-7½L. Reyes2.80
Bargainaire120615-15-45-65-11M. Vasquez16.50
Nurse Judy118446666C. Sutherland19.00
1 (1)Bramble Berry3.802.602.10
5 (5)Gitana4.003.00
2 (2)Trevess3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.55. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $3.80; $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $6.80; Quinella (1-5) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $5.82; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $13.00;

