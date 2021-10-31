4th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 2:29. 8. 4w trn,led into str

Fractional/Final Time: 24.320, 49.110, 1:13.870, 1:38.870, 00.000, 1:43.080.

Trainer: Mark Casse

Winner: CH C, 2, by Australia (GB)-Many Hearts

Scratched: Bailador, Father Glado, Men On The Hill, Raising Moon, Creative Kid.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Mannix118387-1½7-23-½1-1½1-3¼E. Gonzalez2.00
Grand David118731-1½1-11-1½2-32-½E. Jaramillo7.10
Pioneer of Medina118625-½6-1½7-½3-½3-4¼C. Torres3.00
T Ville118846-15-1½4-hd4-1½4-2¼C. Sutherland25.10
Beloved Warrior1181169-28-1½8-106-15-nkE. Zayas4.10
Impetuous Soul1181053-hd2-12-hd5-16-2¾L. Reyes47.10
Tepper118512-hd4-½5-hd7-hd7-¾M. Vasquez5.80
Astral Ride118974-1½3-hd6-½8-88-4¼L. Panici68.80
Grabbing the Money11821010-2½10-31110-½9-½R. Miranda90.10
Vladislav118498-hd9-2½9-2½9-hd10-nkM. Meneses18.50
Machinegunpreacher118111111110-½1111R. Maragh36.50
4 (3)Mannix6.003.803.00
8 (7)Grand David7.405.20
7 (6)Pioneer of Medina3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $24.30; Quinella (4-8) paid $32.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-7-9) paid $110.99; $1 Super High Five (4-8-7-9-13) paid $650.80; $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-7) paid $50.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $6.10;

