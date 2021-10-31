2nd-$26,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 1:26. Good. drew off,stdy pressure

Fractional/Final Time: 24.410, 48.880, 1:00.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.230.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.

Winner: CH F, 2, by Profitable (IRE)-Miss Buckshot (IRE)

Scratched: School Dance.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Miracle Drug118711-½1-½1-11-2E. Zayas0.90
Current Cause118464-hd4-½4-1½2-noJ. Diaz, Jr.7.30
Good Trouble118523-1½3-12-13-1C. Torres10.90
Luli's Dancer118632-12-13-hd4-2½L. Reyes3.90
Solar Girl118346-1½6-15-15-1E. Gonzalez3.30
Miami Souvenirs118177776-½C. Sutherland23.70
Political Astray118255-hd5-hd6-hd7M. Meneses44.00
8 (7)Miracle Drug3.803.202.40
4 (4)Current Cause4.203.20
5 (5)Good Trouble4.40

$1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $12.10; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $11.70; Quinella (4-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-6) paid $17.77; $1 Super High Five (8-4-5-6-3) paid $219.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $30.00;

