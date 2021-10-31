4th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 2:29. 8. 4w trn,led into str
Fractional/Final Time: 24.320, 49.110, 1:13.870, 1:38.870, 00.000, 1:43.080.
Trainer: Mark Casse
Winner: CH C, 2, by Australia (GB)-Many Hearts
Scratched: Bailador, Father Glado, Men On The Hill, Raising Moon, Creative Kid.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Mannix
|118
|3
|8
|7-1½
|7-2
|3-½
|1-1½
|1-3¼
|E. Gonzalez
|6.00
|3.80
|3.00
|2.00
|Grand David
|118
|7
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1½
|2-3
|2-½
|E. Jaramillo
|7.40
|5.20
|7.10
|Pioneer of Medina
|118
|6
|2
|5-½
|6-1½
|7-½
|3-½
|3-4¼
|C. Torres
|3.60
|3.00
|T Ville
|118
|8
|4
|6-1
|5-1½
|4-hd
|4-1½
|4-2¼
|C. Sutherland
|25.10
|Beloved Warrior
|118
|11
|6
|9-2
|8-1½
|8-10
|6-1
|5-nk
|E. Zayas
|4.10
|Impetuous Soul
|118
|10
|5
|3-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|5-1
|6-2¾
|L. Reyes
|47.10
|Tepper
|118
|5
|1
|2-hd
|4-½
|5-hd
|7-hd
|7-¾
|M. Vasquez
|5.80
|Astral Ride
|118
|9
|7
|4-1½
|3-hd
|6-½
|8-8
|8-4¼
|L. Panici
|68.80
|Grabbing the Money
|118
|2
|10
|10-2½
|10-3
|11
|10-½
|9-½
|R. Miranda
|90.10
|Vladislav
|118
|4
|9
|8-hd
|9-2½
|9-2½
|9-hd
|10-nk
|M. Meneses
|18.50
|Machinegunpreacher
|118
|1
|11
|11
|11
|10-½
|11
|11
|R. Maragh
|36.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $9.60. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $24.30; Quinella (4-8) paid $32.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-7-9) paid $110.99; $1 Super High Five (4-8-7-9-13) paid $650.80; $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-7) paid $50.80; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $6.10;
