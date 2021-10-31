2nd-$26,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 1:26. Good. drew off,stdy pressure
Fractional/Final Time: 24.410, 48.880, 1:00.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.230.
Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.
Winner: CH F, 2, by Profitable (IRE)-Miss Buckshot (IRE)
Scratched: School Dance.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Miracle Drug
|118
|7
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|1-2
|E. Zayas
|3.80
|3.20
|2.40
|0.90
|Current Cause
|118
|4
|6
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-1½
|2-no
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|4.20
|3.20
|7.30
|Good Trouble
|118
|5
|2
|3-1½
|3-1
|2-1
|3-1
|C. Torres
|4.40
|10.90
|Luli's Dancer
|118
|6
|3
|2-1
|2-1
|3-hd
|4-2½
|L. Reyes
|3.90
|Solar Girl
|118
|3
|4
|6-1½
|6-1
|5-1
|5-1
|E. Gonzalez
|3.30
|Miami Souvenirs
|118
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6-½
|C. Sutherland
|23.70
|Political Astray
|118
|2
|5
|5-hd
|5-hd
|6-hd
|7
|M. Meneses
|44.00
$1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $12.10; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $11.70; Quinella (4-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-6) paid $17.77; $1 Super High Five (8-4-5-6-3) paid $219.00; $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $30.00;
