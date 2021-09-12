3rd-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 2:02. Good. duel 2w,drift,lft lead

Fractional/Final Time: 21.260, 43.600, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 55.860.

Trainer: Rohan Crichton

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Into Mischief-Miss Vigilance

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
La Urbana118611-hd1-hd1-1½1-1J. Morelos2.60
Julius the Great121375-25-43-hd2-¾H. Berrios4.30
Tap Gold121534-24-1½5-43-2¾M. Vasquez4.20
Overdue Honor124763-hd3-14-½4-½E. Jaramillo2.80
Mish124152-1½2-22-1½5-2½R. Maragh17.00
High Yield Kitten121446-56-56-46-3¾L. Reyes20.70
Action Seeker12128887-½7-nkE. Gonzalez5.20
Redjack121827-½7-hd88R. Arrieta27.30
6 (6)La Urbana7.204.002.80
3 (3)Julius the Great5.603.60
5 (5)Tap Gold3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $46.15. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $27.00; Quinella (3-6) paid $24.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-7) paid $31.54; $1 Super High Five (6-3-5-7-1) paid $671.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $45.65; $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $9.00;

