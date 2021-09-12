3rd-$52,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 2:02. Good. duel 2w,drift,lft lead
Fractional/Final Time: 21.260, 43.600, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 55.860.
Trainer: Rohan Crichton
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Into Mischief-Miss Vigilance
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|La Urbana
|118
|6
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-1
|J. Morelos
|2.60
|Julius the Great
|121
|3
|7
|5-2
|5-4
|3-hd
|2-¾
|H. Berrios
|4.30
|Tap Gold
|121
|5
|3
|4-2
|4-1½
|5-4
|3-2¾
|M. Vasquez
|4.20
|Overdue Honor
|124
|7
|6
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-½
|4-½
|E. Jaramillo
|2.80
|Mish
|124
|1
|5
|2-1½
|2-2
|2-1½
|5-2½
|R. Maragh
|17.00
|High Yield Kitten
|121
|4
|4
|6-5
|6-5
|6-4
|6-3¾
|L. Reyes
|20.70
|Action Seeker
|121
|2
|8
|8
|8
|7-½
|7-nk
|E. Gonzalez
|5.20
|Redjack
|121
|8
|2
|7-½
|7-hd
|8
|8
|R. Arrieta
|27.30
|6 (6)
|La Urbana
|7.20
|4.00
|2.80
|3 (3)
|Julius the Great
|5.60
|3.60
|5 (5)
|Tap Gold
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $46.15. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $27.00; Quinella (3-6) paid $24.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-7) paid $31.54; $1 Super High Five (6-3-5-7-1) paid $671.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $45.65; $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $9.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.