2nd-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:02. Good. track ins,mvd out,clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 46.110, 1:11.510, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.060.

Trainer: Sandra Slivka

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Prospective-Flay Mignon

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Future Flay122442-½3-43-61-2½L. Saez3.50
You're the Best124713-1½2-12-hd2-1P. Lopez2.60
Freezer Burn124631-11-½1-hd3-3¾E. Jaramillo2.80
Gaga Oh La La122366-½6-24-½4-2¼M. Meneses2.20
Auburn124255-24-hd5-5½5-8¼A. Ramgeet32.70
Lyrical115524-hd5-16-56-9¼F. Calles10.40
Madame Barrister124177777R. Maragh32.00
4 (4)Future Flay9.004.603.00
7 (7)You're the Best4.802.80
6 (6)Freezer Burn2.60

$1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $27.00; $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $16.10; Quinella (4-7) paid $17.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-6-3) paid $10.84; $1 Super High Five (4-7-6-3-2) paid $174.30; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-6) paid $26.10;

