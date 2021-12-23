2nd-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:02. Good. track ins,mvd out,clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 46.110, 1:11.510, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.060.
Trainer: Sandra Slivka
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Prospective-Flay Mignon
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Future Flay
|122
|4
|4
|2-½
|3-4
|3-6
|1-2½
|L. Saez
|3.50
|You're the Best
|124
|7
|1
|3-1½
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-1
|P. Lopez
|2.60
|Freezer Burn
|124
|6
|3
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|3-3¾
|E. Jaramillo
|2.80
|Gaga Oh La La
|122
|3
|6
|6-½
|6-2
|4-½
|4-2¼
|M. Meneses
|2.20
|Auburn
|124
|2
|5
|5-2
|4-hd
|5-5½
|5-8¼
|A. Ramgeet
|32.70
|Lyrical
|115
|5
|2
|4-hd
|5-1
|6-5
|6-9¼
|F. Calles
|10.40
|Madame Barrister
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|R. Maragh
|32.00
|4 (4)
|Future Flay
|9.00
|4.60
|3.00
|7 (7)
|You're the Best
|4.80
|2.80
|6 (6)
|Freezer Burn
|2.60
$1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $27.00; $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $16.10; Quinella (4-7) paid $17.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-6-3) paid $10.84; $1 Super High Five (4-7-6-3-2) paid $174.30; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-6) paid $26.10;
