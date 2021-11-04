6th-$39,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 3:31. Good. pc,drew off str,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.110, 44.900, 57.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.490.

Trainer: Georgina Baxter

Winner: B G, 3, by The Big Beast-Valid Concorde

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
R King Kong120121-21-1½1-1½1-4¼M. Meneses2.10
Ensign Parker118664-hd3-½3-hd2-noA. Arroyo4.30
Kantstaros118333-1½2-½2-½3-1M. Vasquez2.50
Dark Timber118515-15-24-24-nkS. Camacho5.20
Thinkaboutit11845665-35-6¾E. Zayas3.60
Unpublished113242-hd4-½66F. Calles24.40
1 (1)R King Kong6.203.802.10
6 (6)Ensign Parker4.002.60
3 (3)Kantstaros2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.75. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $15.10; $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $14.60; Quinella (1-6) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-5) paid $11.86; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $20.50;

