6th-$39,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 3:31. Good. pc,drew off str,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.110, 44.900, 57.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.490.
Trainer: Georgina Baxter
Winner: B G, 3, by The Big Beast-Valid Concorde
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|R King Kong
|120
|1
|2
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-4¼
|M. Meneses
|2.10
|Ensign Parker
|118
|6
|6
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-hd
|2-no
|A. Arroyo
|4.30
|Kantstaros
|118
|3
|3
|3-1½
|2-½
|2-½
|3-1
|M. Vasquez
|2.50
|Dark Timber
|118
|5
|1
|5-1
|5-2
|4-2
|4-nk
|S. Camacho
|5.20
|Thinkaboutit
|118
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5-3
|5-6¾
|E. Zayas
|3.60
|Unpublished
|113
|2
|4
|2-hd
|4-½
|6
|6
|F. Calles
|24.40
|1 (1)
|R King Kong
|6.20
|3.80
|2.10
|6 (6)
|Ensign Parker
|4.00
|2.60
|3 (3)
|Kantstaros
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.75. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $15.10; $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $14.60; Quinella (1-6) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-5) paid $11.86; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $20.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.