6th-$34,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 3:35. Good. pressured pace,drv 2wd
Fractional/Final Time: 24.610, 49.490, 1:14.770, 1:40.250, 00.000, 1:46.890.
Trainer: Susan Ditter
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Summer Scene
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Robintakincharge
|122
|2
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1
|R. Maragh
|4.70
|Causalistic
|124
|6
|5
|3-hd
|4-1½
|3-½
|2-hd
|2-1¾
|L. Reyes
|3.80
|Ambassador Jim
|124
|3
|2
|6-1½
|6-2½
|5-½
|3-½
|3-no
|L. Panici
|6.60
|New Year
|124
|7
|6
|4-1½
|3-hd
|4-1½
|5-3
|4-3¾
|S. Camacho
|10.80
|Rebelde
|124
|1
|8
|7-1
|7-2½
|7-2
|6-4
|5-½
|C. Sutherland
|7.30
|Long Beach Kid
|122
|4
|3
|8
|8
|8
|7-2½
|6-½
|M. Meneses
|1.80
|Gemonteer
|124
|5
|4
|2-2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|4-1½
|7-12¼
|J. Sanchez
|16.50
|Spinning Kitten
|122
|8
|7
|5-hd
|5-hd
|6-3
|8
|8
|E. Gonzalez
|10.30
|2 (2)
|Robintakincharge
|11.40
|6.40
|4.80
|6 (6)
|Causalistic
|4.40
|3.20
|3 (3)
|Ambassador Jim
|3.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.85. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $23.40; Quinella (2-6) paid $26.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-3-7) paid $98.05; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-3) paid $82.20; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-6-3-7-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $16.00; $2,226,503.
