6th-$34,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 3:35. Good. pressured pace,drv 2wd

Fractional/Final Time: 24.610, 49.490, 1:14.770, 1:40.250, 00.000, 1:46.890.

Trainer: Susan Ditter

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Summer Scene

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Robintakincharge122211-½1-½1-hd1-11-1R. Maragh4.70
Causalistic124653-hd4-1½3-½2-hd2-1¾L. Reyes3.80
Ambassador Jim124326-1½6-2½5-½3-½3-noL. Panici6.60
New Year124764-1½3-hd4-1½5-34-3¾S. Camacho10.80
Rebelde124187-17-2½7-26-45-½C. Sutherland7.30
Long Beach Kid122438887-2½6-½M. Meneses1.80
Gemonteer124542-22-1½2-1½4-1½7-12¼J. Sanchez16.50
Spinning Kitten122875-hd5-hd6-388E. Gonzalez10.30
2 (2)Robintakincharge11.406.404.80
6 (6)Causalistic4.403.20
3 (3)Ambassador Jim3.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.85. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $23.40; Quinella (2-6) paid $26.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-3-7) paid $98.05; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-3) paid $82.20; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-6-3-7-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $16.00; $2,226,503.

