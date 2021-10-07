6th-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 3:36. Good. stalk3w,bid,long drive

Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 49.210, 1:14.770, 1:41.340, 00.000, 1:45.680.

Trainer: Edward Plesa, Jr.

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by First Dude-Rosie Red

Scratched: Sweeney's Cat.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Famous Gent120814-13-½1-hd2-½1-noE. Zayas3.70
Ocean Ride120193-hd4-hd5-11-hd2-½C. Torres2.60
Exponential120668-19-19-½4-½3-1¼S. Camacho5.50
Lord Darnley120555-1½5-14-hd3-14-nkL. Panici23.50
Al Hilal120476-hd6-hd6-hd6-35-1½C. Sutherland5.90
Palemma1209810108-½5-hd6-4¾M. Meneses36.00
Ethos123747-2½7-1½7-17-17-1E. Gonzalez2.90
Black Limo12010109-½8-½109-38-2½D. Boraco73.60
Boca Guy120332-12-½2-18-19-4¼L. Reyes15.20
Unimpeached120221-hd1-hd3-½1010R. Maragh47.10
9 (8)Famous Gent9.404.403.20
1 (1)Ocean Ride3.202.80
7 (6)Exponential3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $34.95. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $20.30; $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $17.90; Quinella (1-9) paid $16.20; $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-7-5) paid $68.30; $1 Super High Five (9-1-7-5-4) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-7) paid $46.30;

