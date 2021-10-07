6th-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 3:36. Good. stalk3w,bid,long drive
Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 49.210, 1:14.770, 1:41.340, 00.000, 1:45.680.
Trainer: Edward Plesa, Jr.
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by First Dude-Rosie Red
Scratched: Sweeney's Cat.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Famous Gent
|120
|8
|1
|4-1
|3-½
|1-hd
|2-½
|1-no
|E. Zayas
|3.70
|Ocean Ride
|120
|1
|9
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|C. Torres
|2.60
|Exponential
|120
|6
|6
|8-1
|9-1
|9-½
|4-½
|3-1¼
|S. Camacho
|5.50
|Lord Darnley
|120
|5
|5
|5-1½
|5-1
|4-hd
|3-1
|4-nk
|L. Panici
|23.50
|Al Hilal
|120
|4
|7
|6-hd
|6-hd
|6-hd
|6-3
|5-1½
|C. Sutherland
|5.90
|Palemma
|120
|9
|8
|10
|10
|8-½
|5-hd
|6-4¾
|M. Meneses
|36.00
|Ethos
|123
|7
|4
|7-2½
|7-1½
|7-1
|7-1
|7-1
|E. Gonzalez
|2.90
|Black Limo
|120
|10
|10
|9-½
|8-½
|10
|9-3
|8-2½
|D. Boraco
|73.60
|Boca Guy
|120
|3
|3
|2-1
|2-½
|2-1
|8-1
|9-4¼
|L. Reyes
|15.20
|Unimpeached
|120
|2
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-½
|10
|10
|R. Maragh
|47.10
|9 (8)
|Famous Gent
|9.40
|4.40
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Ocean Ride
|3.20
|2.80
|7 (6)
|Exponential
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $34.95. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $20.30; $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $17.90; Quinella (1-9) paid $16.20; $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-7-5) paid $68.30; $1 Super High Five (9-1-7-5-4) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-7) paid $46.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.