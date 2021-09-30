4th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:27. 3,4. 3wd bid, drove clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 45.740, 57.880, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.400.

Trainer: John Vinson

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Biondetti-Margie's Magic

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Bion Magic123653-hd3-31-hd1-2¾M. Vasquez11.606.804.404.80
Takestwotowiggle116711-½2-hd2-12-1¾F. Calles9.004.209.90
Bionic Bottle123542-11-½3-43-3¼C. Sutherland2.601.20
Chutzpah12336774-hd4-3¼V. Lebron3.50
Silver Package120234-24-3½5-2½5-3½L. Reyes7.00
Blessed Beast123125-25-26-46-6½C. Torres9.70
My Masterpiece123476-2½6-½77S. Camacho14.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $31.20. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $20.80; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $43.50; Quinella (6-7) paid $50.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-3) paid $65.90; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $89.15; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-7-5-3-2) no winners.; $2,694,326.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you