4th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:27. 3,4. 3wd bid, drove clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 45.740, 57.880, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.400.
Trainer: John Vinson
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Biondetti-Margie's Magic
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Bion Magic
|123
|6
|5
|3-hd
|3-3
|1-hd
|1-2¾
|M. Vasquez
|11.60
|6.80
|4.40
|4.80
|Takestwotowiggle
|116
|7
|1
|1-½
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1¾
|F. Calles
|9.00
|4.20
|9.90
|Bionic Bottle
|123
|5
|4
|2-1
|1-½
|3-4
|3-3¼
|C. Sutherland
|2.60
|1.20
|Chutzpah
|123
|3
|6
|7
|7
|4-hd
|4-3¼
|V. Lebron
|3.50
|Silver Package
|120
|2
|3
|4-2
|4-3½
|5-2½
|5-3½
|L. Reyes
|7.00
|Blessed Beast
|123
|1
|2
|5-2
|5-2
|6-4
|6-6½
|C. Torres
|9.70
|My Masterpiece
|123
|4
|7
|6-2½
|6-½
|7
|7
|S. Camacho
|14.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $31.20. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $20.80; $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $43.50; Quinella (6-7) paid $50.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-5-3) paid $65.90; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $89.15; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-7-5-3-2) no winners.; $2,694,326.
