1st-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 12:52. Good. 2-3wd, up 5/16, drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.960, 48.640, 1:14.490, 1:41.010, 00.000, 1:48.080.
Trainer: Kathleen O'Connell
Winner: CH C, 4, by Khozan-Street Show
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Emoji Guy
|124
|6
|7
|5-hd
|5-2½
|2-½
|1-1½
|1-1¾
|E. Gonzalez
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|1.80
|Farm Boy
|124
|2
|1
|2-2
|2-½
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-4
|J. Morelos
|10.00
|6.00
|13.60
|Brett's World
|122
|5
|4
|1-hd
|1-1
|3-2½
|3-6
|3-9½
|L. Reyes
|2.80
|2.70
|Big City Red
|120
|1
|2
|8
|8
|6-1½
|4-3½
|4-8
|R. Maragh
|28.80
|Finding Mischief
|124
|4
|8
|7-2
|7-2
|7-2
|5-5
|5-11½
|G. Martinez
|18.80
|Star Deputy
|122
|8
|6
|6-1½
|6-hd
|8
|7-4
|6-2½
|S. Camacho
|29.80
|Just Like Mike
|124
|7
|5
|3-2
|3-1½
|4-1½
|6-hd
|7-30
|E. Zayas
|4.60
|Holy Meister
|124
|3
|3
|4-1½
|4-hd
|5-½
|8
|8
|M. Fuentes
|3.40
$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $30.20; Quinella (2-6) paid $37.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-5-1) paid $67.70; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-5) paid $33.15; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-2-5-1-4) no winners.; $2,694,326.
