1st-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 12:52. Good. 2-3wd, up 5/16, drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.960, 48.640, 1:14.490, 1:41.010, 00.000, 1:48.080.

Trainer: Kathleen O'Connell

Winner: CH C, 4, by Khozan-Street Show

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Emoji Guy124675-hd5-2½2-½1-1½1-1¾E. Gonzalez5.603.202.401.80
Farm Boy124212-22-½1-hd2-2½2-4J. Morelos10.006.0013.60
Brett's World122541-hd1-13-2½3-63-9½L. Reyes2.802.70
Big City Red12012886-1½4-3½4-8R. Maragh28.80
Finding Mischief124487-27-27-25-55-11½G. Martinez18.80
Star Deputy122866-1½6-hd87-46-2½S. Camacho29.80
Just Like Mike124753-23-1½4-1½6-hd7-30E. Zayas4.60
Holy Meister124334-1½4-hd5-½88M. Fuentes3.40

$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $30.20; Quinella (2-6) paid $37.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-5-1) paid $67.70; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-5) paid $33.15; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-2-5-1-4) no winners.; $2,694,326.

