8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:55. 2,9. widened steady drive

Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 45.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.390.

Trainer: Dennis Ward

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bahamian Squall-Monstrip

Scratched: Yellen.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bahamian Moon124331-½1-2½1-31-5L. Panici5.20
Charlotte the Brit124525-1½4-½3-hd2-noC. Sutherland5.60
Happy Loudon122842-1½2-1½2-13-½J. Morelos25.00
Beauty Queen120754-hd3-hd4-hd4-¾A. Arroyo6.90
Henni Penny122113-hd5-25-15-½D. Boraco23.10
La Cara Bonita124667-186-½6-3½M. Vasquez21.00
My Destiny1242887-17-27-1¾E. Jaramillo2.10
Daddy's Joy124476-16-½88E. Zayas2.00
3 (3)Bahamian Moon12.406.404.00
5 (5)Charlotte the Brit6.804.40
9 (8)Happy Loudon11.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20 , 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Super High Five (3-5-9-8-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $3,329,189.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

