8th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:55. 2,9. widened steady drive
Fractional/Final Time: 22.850, 45.780, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.390.
Trainer: Dennis Ward
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Bahamian Squall-Monstrip
Scratched: Yellen.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bahamian Moon
|124
|3
|3
|1-½
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-5
|L. Panici
|5.20
|Charlotte the Brit
|124
|5
|2
|5-1½
|4-½
|3-hd
|2-no
|C. Sutherland
|5.60
|Happy Loudon
|122
|8
|4
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-1
|3-½
|J. Morelos
|25.00
|Beauty Queen
|120
|7
|5
|4-hd
|3-hd
|4-hd
|4-¾
|A. Arroyo
|6.90
|Henni Penny
|122
|1
|1
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-1
|5-½
|D. Boraco
|23.10
|La Cara Bonita
|124
|6
|6
|7-1
|8
|6-½
|6-3½
|M. Vasquez
|21.00
|My Destiny
|124
|2
|8
|8
|7-1
|7-2
|7-1¾
|E. Jaramillo
|2.10
|Daddy's Joy
|124
|4
|7
|6-1
|6-½
|8
|8
|E. Zayas
|2.00
|3 (3)
|Bahamian Moon
|12.40
|6.40
|4.00
|5 (5)
|Charlotte the Brit
|6.80
|4.40
|9 (8)
|Happy Loudon
|11.80
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20 , 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Super High Five (3-5-9-8-1) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10; Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $3,329,189.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.