1st-$37,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:52. 9. rail duel, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.470.
Trainer: Juan Avila
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Klimt-Kind Turn
Scratched: One More Score, Munger.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Happy Back
|118
|1
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-¾
|J. Morelos
|12.20
|6.60
|2.40
|5.10
|Pork Chop
|118
|5
|4
|5-½
|4-1½
|3-hd
|2-1¼
|C. Sutherland
|7.00
|2.40
|5.80
|Whiskeyonhislips
|118
|4
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-1½
|3-3½
|E. Jaramillo
|2.10
|0.60
|Wildcat Echo
|118
|2
|7
|7-1
|5-hd
|6-3
|4-¾
|L. Reyes
|27.10
|Capture Mi
|118
|7
|8
|8
|7-1
|5-1
|5-2¼
|M. Meneses
|54.00
|Laynes Knight
|118
|3
|5
|3-1½
|3-2½
|4-2½
|6-1¾
|L. Panici
|42.20
|Wild Irishman
|118
|6
|6
|6-½
|8
|8
|7-¾
|S. Camacho
|7.00
|Creative Magic
|118
|8
|1
|4-½
|6-1½
|7-2
|8
|A. Arroyo
|9.60
$1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10; Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86; $1 Super High Five (2-7-6-4-9) paid $2,307.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45;
