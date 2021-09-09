1st-$37,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:52. 9. rail duel, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.470.

Trainer: Juan Avila

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Klimt-Kind Turn

Scratched: One More Score, Munger.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Happy Back118131-hd1-hd1-hd1-¾J. Morelos12.206.602.405.10
Pork Chop118545-½4-1½3-hd2-1¼C. Sutherland7.002.405.80
Whiskeyonhislips118422-1½2-1½2-1½3-3½E. Jaramillo2.100.60
Wildcat Echo118277-15-hd6-34-¾L. Reyes27.10
Capture Mi1187887-15-15-2¼M. Meneses54.00
Laynes Knight118353-1½3-2½4-2½6-1¾L. Panici42.20
Wild Irishman118666-½887-¾S. Camacho7.00
Creative Magic118814-½6-1½7-28A. Arroyo9.60

$1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10; Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86; $1 Super High Five (2-7-6-4-9) paid $2,307.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45;

